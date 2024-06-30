‘You're An Old Man Now’: Joe Biden's Childhood Neighbour Urges Him To Withdraw

US President Joe Biden is facing growing pressure to withdraw from the presidential race after a disappointing debate performance on Thursday. Democratic donors have expressed concerns about the president's health and fitness for office, and some are urging him to reconsider his bid for a second term.
Now, a longtime friend and supporter of President Biden, Jay Parini, has joined the chorus of those calling for him to step aside. In an open letter published on CNN's Opinion page, titled 'Dear Joe, it’s time to go', Parini cited the president's age and performance in last week's debate as reasons for his decision.
Parini, a poet and novelist who has known President Biden since childhood, wrote: "Few leaders in American history have had your big heart or sense of moderation... But you're an old man now, like me."
“I know what it's like to summon the energy to move forcefully through the day. Our bodies don't cooperate as they once did. Sometimes it hurts even to get up in the morning.”
“Sadly, that was evident to me from the moment you walked — dazed and confused — onto the debate stage Thursday in Atlanta against former President Donald Trump. You seemed ancient, pale and fragile,” Parini wrote.
He added: “I found myself weeping. Weeping for you. Weeping for our nation.”
Parini urged President Biden to stand down, citing the potential dangers of another four years of Trump's presidency, including the threat of Russian aggression, damage to NATO, and the erosion of abortion rights.
“You’ve done your work, and you’ve done it well. The nation is stronger because of you. But we need a brokered, open convention... The best available Democrat should stand against Trump in November. Any of them should be able to wipe the floor with him.”
Parini concluded: "Be the great man you are, Joe, the one we’ve seen in action and admired for many decades... Withdraw. Respectfully, Jay"