One Dead, 35 Injured After Bus Bound To Vaishno Devi Falls Off Road In J-K’s Samba

1: One pilgrim headed to Vaishno Devi was killed and 35 others were injured after a bus fell off the road in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba.
2: The ones in critical condition were taken to AIIMS, Jammu.
A pilgrim headed to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi was killed and 35 others injured when a bus fell off the road along National Highway 44 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.
The bus was carrying devotees from Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh to Katra, the base camp for pilgrims heading to the Vaishno Devi shrine in the Trikuta Hills, The Indian Express reported.
Police identified the deceased as 31-year-old Kripal alias Iqbal, from Hasanpur, in Amroha. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, with others in critical condition referred to AIIMS, Jammu, for advanced treatment.
The injured are identified as Phool Kumar, Om Kala, Rum Singh, Bala, Kajal, Rakesh Kumar, Pushpa, Ompal, Mavasi, Nambir, Jaipal, Sobram, Reena, Suraj, Mukesh, Arti, Ramvati, Rinku, Uadal Singh, Nirmal, Ashok, Kaushal, and Dushant Singh.
The ones referred to AIIMS are Pushpinder, Bhagwan Saye, Khoof Chand, Gajraj, Vijender, Rajinder, and Poonam, besides others.
Further investigation is underway.