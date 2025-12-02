Merit Alone Determines Admissions At Vaishno Devi Medical College: CM Abdullah

Omar Abdullah said admissions at the Vaishno Devi medical college are strictly merit-based, following NEET and NMC norms.
Controversy erupted after 42 of 50 MBBS seats went to Muslim students, prompting calls for religion-based admissions.
Abdullah rejected such demands, stating the institute is not a minority college and cannot use faith as an admission criterion.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday reiterated that admissions at the newly established Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) are made solely on the basis of merit, not religion. His remarks came amid a political row after 42 of the 50 students admitted in the first MBBS batch were Muslims, triggering protests from right-wing groups and sections of the opposition who argued that a shrine-funded medical college should prioritise Hindu candidates.
Abdullah dismissed these demands, clarifying that the institute is not a minority-status college and therefore cannot legally introduce religious preference in its selection process. He explained that SMVDIME follows National Medical Council guidelines and the NEET merit list, leaving no room for faith-based criteria.
The Chief Minister emphasised that the Act governing the parent university mandates a transparent, merit-driven admission process. He warned that attempts to link education with religious identity could erode secular values and set a dangerous precedent for other publicly funded institutions.
Abdullah further challenged critics to first obtain minority-institution status for the college if they wished to advocate for religion-based admissions, adding that constitutional principles cannot be selectively applied. Meanwhile, some opposition groups continue to demand a review of the admission list, arguing that the identity of the shrine should influence seat allocation.