Hindu Groups to Protest Vaishno Devi Medical College Admissions Row

The Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Sangharsh Samiti (SMVSS) group of organisations will hold a protest in Jammu on Saturday to demand that the government designate Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College as a minority institution and revoke the college's admissions list.



This comes after 42 Muslim students, one Sikh, and seven Hindu candidates passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to be considered for the 50 MBBS seats that have been approved for the academic year 2025–2026.