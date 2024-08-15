National

Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Yatra Route, Pilgrimage Resumes From Alternate Path

After a landslide struck on the Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra route near southern Deori, the shrine administration resumed the pilgrimage from the alternative route

Vaishno devi yatra landslide
The landslide struck on the Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra route near southern Deori Photo: X/PTI_News
info_icon

A landslide on Thursday struck the yatta or pilgrimage route of Shree Mata Vaishno Devi shrine situated near Jammu's Katra, however, the yatra resumed from an alternate route.

There was no casualty or injury in the landslide.

"A landslide has happened on the Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra route near southern Deori. The shrine administration has resumed the Yatra from the alternative route. Fortunately, there was no casualty or injury. The shrine board officials are keeping an eye on the situation," news agency PTI reported.

In another weather-related incident from Jammu and Kashmir, a man died while three were injured in a cloudburst in the upper reaches of Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said. Four people were injured when they were hit by a cloudburst in Bangward Bala in Kulgam district, they said.

One of the injured, Mukhtar Ahmad Chouhan, succumbed later. The others were rushed to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, officials said.

Meanwhile, a massive landslide occurred on Tuesday on the under-construction tunnel near near Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, on the Kaithlighat-Dhalli stretch of Kalka-Shimla four-lane project, leading to the collapse of a portion of the tunnel, thus disrupting the construction work.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.

Taking cognisance of the landslide, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap has ordered a magisterial probe into the matter, officials said on Thursday.

The landslide took place near Chalaunti in the suburbs of Shimla when a part of the mountain under which a tunnel was being constructed fell on the entry point of the tunnel, resulting in the collapse of a part of the tunnel, officials said.

