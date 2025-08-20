Political fallout is intensifying. For the ruling Congress, the report is a vindication of its anti-corruption stance and a potential lever ahead of upcoming local body elections. KCR’s absence from the Assembly since his electoral defeat in 2023 has fuelled speculation about potential legal consequences, while Harish Rao continues to defend the party’s legacy. BRS leaders, in turn, accuse the Congress of deliberately sabotaging water release schedules to portray KLIP as dysfunctional, warning of potential mass farmer protests if the issue persists. Former MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy even claimed that despite 1.45 lakh cusecs of water at Medigadda, the motors remain off, alleging political sabotage rather than technical delay.