Borders Can Change: Rajnath Singh Hints Sindh May 'Return to India Someday' Amid Civilisational Ties

Rajnath Singh says Sindh, now in Pakistan, remains civilisationally tied to India; "borders can change" and it may "return someday"
Quotes L.K. Advani on Sindhi Hindus' emotional non-acceptance of Partition
At Sindhi Samaj Sammelan, hails community's pride in national anthem and diaspora’s role
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday suggested that the Sindh region, now part of Pakistan since the 1947 Partition, could potentially rejoin India in the future, emphasizing that "borders can change" while underscoring its enduring civilisational and cultural bonds with India.
Speaking at the Sindhi Samaj Sammelan in the capital, Singh quoted BJP veteran L.K. Advani, who was born in Sindh and wrote in his books that Sindhi Hindus of his generation never emotionally accepted the separation. "Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again," Singh remarked.
He highlighted the sacred significance of the Indus River for Hindus across India and even for many Muslims in Sindh, who revered its waters as comparable to Mecca's Aab-e-Zamzam. Singh noted that post-Partition, many Sindhi families migrated to India, yet the community's pride endures in the national anthem's lines: "Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat, Maratha." "Our people of Sindh... will always be our own, no matter where they live," he affirmed, celebrating the Sindhi diaspora’s contributions to India's growth.