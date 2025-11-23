Borders Can Change: Rajnath Singh Hints Sindh May 'Return to India Someday' Amid Civilisational Ties

Speaking at the Sindhi Samaj Sammelan in the capital, Singh quoted BJP veteran L.K. Advani, who was born in Sindh and wrote in his books that Sindhi Hindus of his generation never emotionally accepted the separation. "Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again," Singh remarked.