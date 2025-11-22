Mumbai Weather & AQI Alert: Warm Temperatures Persist as Air Quality Deteriorates to Severe Levels

Mumbai battles severe air quality with AQI 233-281 driven by PM2.5 and PM10 pollution. Daytime temperatures 32-34°C with persistent smog; air quality improvement unlikely until early December rainfall.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mumbai Weather and AQI Update
Mumbai Weather & AQI Alert: Warm Temperatures Persist as Air Quality Deteriorates to Severe Levels
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mumbai faces severe AQI levels 233-281 with PM2.5 at 101-141 µg/m³, PM10 at 130-145 µg/m³ far exceeding safe limits significantly

  • IMD forecasts poor air quality persisting through late November; daytime temperatures 32-34°C, nighttime 24-25°C with cooler-than-normal conditions

  • Humidity 56-70%; wind speeds 6-14 km/h, gentle with stagnant air patterns preventing effective pollutant dispersal; multiple pollutant sources contributing.

  • Air quality improvement unlikely until early December rainfall; residents advised to wear 95 masks; schools should monitor AQI; vulnerable populations require protection.

Mumbai is experiencing deteriorating air quality combined with unseasonably warm temperatures as November 22 brings hazardous AQI levels alongside persistent smog and haze. The Air Quality Index has surged to alarming levels between 233-281, placing the financial capital in the severe category with clear visibility reduction across the metropolitan region. The India Meteorological Department forecasts that while air quality may fluctuate, conditions will remain poor through late November before any significant improvement.

Current pollution measurements show PM2.5 at 101-141 micrograms per cubic meter and PM10 at 130-145 micrograms per cubic meter, far exceeding safe thresholds established by health authorities. Temperatures currently reach 32-34 degrees Celsius during daytime hours, with minimums settling around 24-25 degrees Celsius, representing cooler-than-normal conditions for late November.

Regional Air Quality and Temperature Assessment

Mumbai's air quality remains compromised, with AQI readings fluctuating between 233-281 throughout the day, driven primarily by PM2.5 and PM10 particulate matter. Coastal locations, including Colaba, experience relatively better conditions compared to inland areas, though still maintaining poor air quality categories. Humidity levels hover between 56-70 percent across the metropolitan region, creating conditions conducive to pollution trapping and smog formation. Nitrogen dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide, and sulfur dioxide measurements indicate multiple pollutant sources contributing to the overall air quality degradation. Wind speeds remain gentle at approximately 6-14 kilometers per hour, contributing to stagnant air patterns, preventing effective atmospheric ventilation, and pollutant dispersal.

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
Delhi NCR Pollution Crisis: GRAP Stage IV Measures Implemented Under Stage III as AQI Hits 360-370

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Extended Forecast and Health Advisory

The extended weather forecast through late November indicates predominantly clear to partly cloudy conditions with temperatures gradually declining from November 24 onwards. Maximum temperatures are expected to settle between 26-33 degrees Celsius, with minimums dropping to 23-25 degrees Celsius as the month progresses. However, air quality improvement remains unlikely until significant rainfall arrives, potentially in early December.

Residents are strongly advised to wear N95 masks outdoors, particularly during peak pollution hours in the morning and evening. Vulnerable populations, including children, elderly citizens, pregnant women, and those with respiratory or cardiac conditions, should limit outdoor exposure significantly. Schools and offices should monitor AQI levels, potentially implementing hybrid or closure protocols if severe hazardous conditions persist. The combination of poor air quality and warm temperatures creates unique health challenges requiring immediate protective measures.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Anchors Chase | PAK 83/1 (11)

  2. Biratnagar Kings Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Highlights, NPL 2025: BIK Claim Convincing Five-Wicket Win With 2.5 Overs To Spare

  3. AUS Vs ENG, Ashes Carnage: Australia Humiliate England In Rare 2-Day Finish - A Look Back At 19th Century Stats

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Bowlers Give India Upper-Hand As South Africa End Day One At 247/6

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 1st Test: Head Blasts 69-Ball Century To Steer Aussies To Victory - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  2. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  3. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal

  2. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

  3. PM Modi Attends G20 'Safely' Because Trump Boycotting It: Congress

  4. Nitish Kumar Hands Over Bihar Home Ministry To BJP’s Samrat Choudhary As Cabinet Portfolios Announced

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  3. Japan Moves Closer To Restarting World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

  4. 15 killed In Pakistan's Punjab Factory Boiler Blast, Rescue Operation Underway

  5. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start