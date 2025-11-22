Mumbai Weather & AQI Alert: Warm Temperatures Persist as Air Quality Deteriorates to Severe Levels

Regional Air Quality and Temperature Assessment

Mumbai's air quality remains compromised, with AQI readings fluctuating between 233-281 throughout the day, driven primarily by PM2.5 and PM10 particulate matter. Coastal locations, including Colaba, experience relatively better conditions compared to inland areas, though still maintaining poor air quality categories. Humidity levels hover between 56-70 percent across the metropolitan region, creating conditions conducive to pollution trapping and smog formation. Nitrogen dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide, and sulfur dioxide measurements indicate multiple pollutant sources contributing to the overall air quality degradation. Wind speeds remain gentle at approximately 6-14 kilometers per hour, contributing to stagnant air patterns, preventing effective atmospheric ventilation, and pollutant dispersal.