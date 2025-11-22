Delhi NCR Pollution Crisis: GRAP Stage IV Measures Implemented Under Stage III as AQI Hits 360-370

Commission for Air Quality Management implements unprecedented GRAP Stage IV measures under Stage III due to severe pollution; AQI 360-370, very poor to severe category.
Public and private offices operate at 50% workforce capacity with work-from-home for the remaining employees; the central government may permit full work-from-home
All outdoor activities and sports suspended in schools; non-essential construction banned; below-BS4 vehicles restricted; PM2.5 at 322-358 µg/m³, PM10 at 433-443 µg/m³
Air quality forecast to slip into ‘severe’ through November 28; temperatures declining to 8-10°C from November 24; residents advised N95 masks, air purifiers
Delhi NCR continues grappling with hazardous air quality levels on November 22, with the Air Quality Index reaching alarming levels between 445-503 across monitoring stations, firmly placing the region in the hazardous category. The India Meteorological Department forecasts predominantly sunny skies with shallow fog during morning hours through November 23, followed by shallow to moderate fog from November 24 onwards. Minimum temperatures are expected to dip to 8-10 degrees Celsius between November 24-27, representing 2-3 degrees Celsius below seasonal averages, signaling intensifying winter conditions.
Current readings show PM2.5 at 322-358 micrograms per cubic meter and PM10 at 433-443 micrograms per cubic meter, far exceeding safe thresholds established by health authorities. Despite temporary daytime temperature relief with maximums reaching 25-28 degrees Celsius, nighttime conditions remain severely cold with persistent pollution creating dual health challenges.
In unprecedented action reflecting a severe pollution crisis, CAQM authorized the implementation of selected GRAP Stage IV measures within the existing Stage III framework. Both public and private offices across NCR must operate at 50 percent workforce capacity, with remaining employees mandated to work from home. Central government offices may permit work-from-home arrangements for all employees based on appropriate decisions. Educational institutions have suspended all outdoor physical activities and sports events. Non-essential construction, demolition activities, and below-BS4 vehicular movement remain restricted. These escalatory measures reflect an intensifying pollution crisis requiring immediate response.
Regional Temperature and Air Quality Distribution
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 13-15 degrees Celsius on November 22, with a maximum reaching 25-27 degrees Celsius, providing brief midday comfort. Noida experiences similar patterns with an average around 11-12 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 2of 4-25 degrees Celsius, accompanied by AQI readings around 380-445 in the hazardous range. Gurugram maintains minimum temperatures around 12-14 degrees Celsius with maximums 22-26 degrees Celsius, recording slightly better but still severe air quality conditions.
Ghaziabad reports among the worst pollution levels with AQI touching 466, while Greater Noida registers 409. Wind speeds remain gentle at 4-7 kilometers per hour, contributing to stagnant air conditions that trap pollutants near ground level. The shift in wind direction from northwesterly to northeasterly has caused slight temperature increases during daytime hours.
Health Advisory and Forecast Outlook
The IMD Air Quality Early Warning System forecasts very poor air quality continuing through November 24, with conditions potentially worsening during early morning and evening hours. Residents are strongly advised to wear N95 masks outdoors, utilize air purifiers indoors, and limit outdoor exposure, particularly vulnerable populations, including children, elderly citizens, and those with respiratory conditions. Morning fog visibility may drop to 200-499 meters under moderate fog conditions from November 24 onwards, creating hazardous driving conditions. The extended forecast through November 27 indicates temperatures declining to 8-10 degrees Celsius minimums while maximums settle around 23-26 degrees Celsius, with clear skies persisting but cold intensifying progressively.