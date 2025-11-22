Delhi NCR Pollution Crisis: GRAP Stage IV Measures Implemented Under Stage III as AQI Hits 360-370

In unprecedented action reflecting a severe pollution crisis, CAQM authorized the implementation of selected GRAP Stage IV measures within the existing Stage III framework. Both public and private offices across NCR must operate at 50 percent workforce capacity, with remaining employees mandated to work from home. Central government offices may permit work-from-home arrangements for all employees based on appropriate decisions. Educational institutions have suspended all outdoor physical activities and sports events. Non-essential construction, demolition activities, and below-BS4 vehicular movement remain restricted. These escalatory measures reflect an intensifying pollution crisis requiring immediate response.