Tension Mounts As Germany Urges Syrian Refugees To Return Home

Germany has launched a voluntary return programme for Syrian refugees, including financial support, but uptake has been limited.
Many refugees fear returning because of potential loss of protection and uncertainty about conditions in Syria.
Political pressure is rising, with some German leaders calling for Syrians to go home and others warning forced repatriations could violate refugee rights.
Germany is increasingly pushing Syrian refugees to return to their homeland amid changing political winds and the fall of the Assad regime. Of around 948,000 Syrian nationals in the country, more than 600,000 hold temporary residence permits, while a small portion lack valid legal status.
Earlier this year, Berlin launched a support scheme to facilitate voluntary return by offering financial assistance and covering travel costs. To date, roughly 2,900 Syrians have taken up the offer.
At the same time, political leaders are advocating for stricter measures. Some argue that with Assad gone, Syria is stable enough for refugees to go back and help rebuild. Others warn that forcing returns could jeopardize their protection, especially for those with tenuous or temporary legal status.