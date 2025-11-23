Bengaluru: BPO Managers Rescued After Gang Posing As Police Kidnaps And Extorts Rs 8.9 Lakh

Police arrested eight suspects, including a serving constable, for abducting four BPO managers from Bengaluru and holding them hostage in Kolar.
The gang allegedly extorted Rs 8.90 lakh and demanded more, claiming to be conducting a cybercrime inquiry.
Police have rescued four manager-level employees of a city-based BPO firm who were allegedly abducted by a group of eight individuals posing as police personnel. All eight accused have now been arrested.
According to police, the gang had already extorted Rs 8.90 lakh from the firm’s operations manager and had continued to demand additional payment.
The abduction occurred around midnight on Friday, with most of the suspects believed to be from Kolar. One among those detained is reportedly a serving police constable posted in Kolar. The group had allegedly claimed they were conducting a cybercrime inquiry.
Police said they initiated action after receiving an SOS via emergency helpline 112 from BPO staff.
"On Friday midnight at 1 am, eight people posing as police took four manager level employees working at a BPO in Koramangala police station limits in the pretext of an inquiry and kidnapped them," DCP (south-east) Sarah Fathima told reporters on Saturday.
She said the abductors allegedly forced one of the victims, the firm’s operations manager, to transfer Rs 8.90 lakh into four bank accounts linked to the accused, and were also pressing for additional payment in cash.
Police received the complaint at 4.30 am on Saturday and formed four teams to track the suspects.
Eight people have since been arrested and two vehicles used in the abduction have been seized, officers confirmed.
"The accused have tried to get as much money as they can. They had demanded hard cash and had tried to share location over phone to deliver the money. We have nabbed the accused kidnappers before the delivery," she said.
Most of the accused are residents of Kolar and engaged in various occupations. Further investigation is underway, the DCP added.
(with PTI inputs)