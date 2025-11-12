Telangana HC Extends Protection to KCR, Others in Kaleshwaram Irregularities Case

Based on the conclusions of a judicial commission into claims of irregularities in the execution of the Kaleshwaram project, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday extended until January its temporary order prohibiting the state government from taking any negative action against BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and others.



The state government's attorney requested more time to submit the counter-affidavits after the group of writ petitions filed by KCR, former minister Harish Rao, former chief secretary Shailendra Kumar Joshi, and senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal appeared for hearing before the division bench made up of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin on Wednesday.