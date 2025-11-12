Supreme Court Orders Immediate Release Of Delhi Lawyer Arrested By Haryana STF

The Supreme Court ordered the immediate release of Delhi lawyer Vikram Singh, who was arrested by the Haryana STF in a murder case.
The Supreme Court has ordered the immediate release of Delhi-based advocate Vikram Singh, who was arrested by the Haryana Police’s Special Task Force (STF) in connection with a murder case on October 31. The court directed that Singh be released on a personal bond of ₹10,000 and scheduled the matter for further hearing next week.
Singh, a practising lawyer enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi since 2019, argued before the court that his arrest was an act of reprisal after he had filed a complaint alleging custodial assault on one of his clients. He claimed that the arrest was carried out without providing written grounds or the presence of independent witnesses, in violation of his fundamental rights under Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice K. Vinod Chandran, and Justice N.V. Anjaria issued notices to the governments of Haryana and Delhi as well as the Bar Council of India. The bench expressed concern over the circumstances of the arrest, stressing that lawyers must be able to represent clients fearlessly and without intimidation.
The court also sought a detailed report on the STF’s conduct during the arrest and directed that the advocate’s rights and safety be protected while the investigation continues.