India Bars Bilateral Sporting Ties With Pakistan, But Multilateral Events To Continue: Sports Ministry

The Sports Ministry has announced a new policy barring India and Pakistan from engaging in bilateral sporting ties, even at neutral venues. However, India will continue to participate in multilateral events like the Asia Cup, starting September 9 in the UAE. The move comes in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, with the ministry stressing that India’s approach to Pakistan in sports reflects its overall diplomatic stance while ensuring inclusivity in global tournaments

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan At Asia Cup: Can Sports Ministry Stop Indo-Pak Clashes?
India Vs Pakistan At Asia Cup: Can Sports Ministry Stop Indo-Pak Clashes? Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India and Pakistan will not play any bilateral sports events, either at home, away, or neutral venues, as per the new policy

  • India will still participate in international tournaments such as the Asia Cup, unless hosted in Pakistan

  • Policy aligns with India’s ambitions to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and 2036 Olympics, ensuring smooth visa processes for international sporting bodies

In a landmark move, the Sports Ministry on Thursday unveiled a new policy declaring that India and Pakistan will not engage in any bilateral sporting contests, even if hosted at neutral venues. However, the policy makes an exception for multilateral tournaments, ensuring India’s participation in next month’s Asia Cup.

According to a PTI report, the unprecedented policy bars Indian athletes from travelling to Pakistan and likewise disallows Pakistani sportspersons from competing in India in bilateral fixtures. A senior ministry source confirmed that the directive was effective immediately.

Asked if Indian teams would be permitted to travel to Pakistan for multi-nation tournaments, the source told PTI, “In that scenario, we will examine the case before deciding anything. Even in multi-lateral events, we can't leave our athletes in lurch. After all, Pakistan is a country that has no hesitation in declaring that it is a dumpster and can hit the shining Mercedes that is India.”

Sunil Gavaskar speaks on India playing Pakistan at Asia Cup 2025. - File
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Should Indian Players Boycott Matches Against Pakistan? Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In

BY Outlook Sports Desk

No Bilateral Engagements, Even on Neutral Venues

The policy, uploaded on the Ministry’s official website, directly names Pakistan, which stands accused of being behind the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people in May, leading to a military showdown after India launched Operation Sindoor.

“India's approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country,” the ministry stated. “In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India.”

A ministry source further asserted, “India and Pakistan cannot play bilateral even if it is planned in America. No bilaterals," PTI quoted as saying.

Multilateral Events Remain Unaffected

Despite strong reactions on social media, the policy allows India’s participation in multilateral competitions. This means the Indian cricket team will travel to the UAE for the Asia Cup starting September 9.

“We will not stop Indian cricket team from playing in Asia Cup as it is a multilateral,” a ministry source told PTI. “For multilateral cricket, we will not come in the way unless the host is Pakistan.”

On the possibility of a policy review in case of improved ties, the ministry official said, “At this point, it looks unlikely.”

The Sports Ministry underlined that India, which is vying to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympic Games, remains committed to the Olympic Charter and its philosophy of inclusivity. This, it said, is why the government granted visas to Pakistani hockey players for next month’s Asia Cup in Bihar, even though the team later refused to travel citing security concerns.

“With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons. Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India,” the ministry clarified in its statement.

India’s Global Sporting Ambitions

It also highlighted measures to ease global participation in events hosted by India: “To position India as a preferred destination for hosting international sporting events, the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified.”

Additionally, the ministry announced that office-bearers of international sports bodies will be given priority in obtaining long-term visas. “A multi-entry visa shall be granted on priority basis for the duration of their official tenure, subject to a maximum period of five years.

This shall facilitate their smooth movement into and within the country, in accordance with international norms. Due protocol and courtesies, as per established practice, shall be extended to the Heads of International Sports Governing Bodies during their visits to India,” the statement concluded.

India's Asia Cup Squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

Stand-bys: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  2. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Backs Gill-Abhishek Opening Pair, Calls Samson’s Omission A ‘Good Problem’

  4. India Bars Bilateral Sporting Ties With Pakistan, But Multilateral Events To Continue: Sports Ministry

  5. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Returns As England Announce 15-Member Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  2. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  3. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

  5. US Open 2025, Mixed Doubles Final: Sara Errani, Andrea Vavassori Hail 'Great Product' After Defending Grand Slam Title

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  2. One Dead, 35 Injured After Bus Bound To Vaishno Devi Falls Off Road In J-K’s Samba

  3. Man Accused Of Attacking Delhi CM Sent To 5 Days’ Police Custody

  4. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  5. Diamonds Ain’t Forever Under Trump's Tariffs

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

  2. Pakistan, China And Afghanistan Hold Trilateral Talks In Kabul To Boost Cooperation

  3. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Rain Showers Continue Across Capital Region

  2. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  3. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  4. HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 to be Released Soon

  5. Differently Abled Woman Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad After Alleged Gangrape; Police Launch Manhunt

  6. SC Questions Governor’s Power To Indefinitely Withhold Bills, Stresses On Balance In Democracy

  7. Bills To Remove PM, CMs After 30 days In Custody Spark Uproar In Lok Sabha

  8. Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Lifetime Domestic Earnings Of Vettaiyan