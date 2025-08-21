SC Questions Governor’s Power To Indefinitely Withhold Bills, Stresses On Balance In Democracy

Justice Narasimha, however, observed that the options must remain open-ended so that the political process has the chance to resolve such deadlocks. “The way the political process occurs is not adjudicatory. Even assuming the Governor says I withhold, the political process can knock his doors and he can still open it and say, I will send it back to you, you consider and send it back. But to say… the first time he says, I withhold, the matter comes to an end… It can’t be like that. It is counterproductive to the power of the Governor and counterproductive to the legislative process also. It has to be in a situation where it is open-ended,” he said, clarifying that the Solicitor General’s contention applied to Bills on Union List subjects.