Over 30 Bills In Opposition‑Ruled States Await Governor And President Assent

Among the pending bills, 19 are from West Bengal, 10 from Karnataka, three from Telangana and at least one from Kerala.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Over 30 Bills In Opposition‑Ruled States Await Governor And President Assent
Supreme Court Of India File Photo; Representational Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court’s statement on Thursday that courts cannot set deadlines for governors or the president to grant assent to state legislation comes at a time when 33 bills in four Opposition-ruled states remain pending.

  • Among the pending bills, 19 are from West Bengal, 10 from Karnataka, three from Telangana and at least one from Kerala.

  • The rising number of pending bills has drawn attention after the Supreme Court held that while it cannot impose timelines on governors or the president, governors cannot delay bills for “perpetuity”.

The Supreme Court’s statement on Thursday that courts cannot set deadlines for governors or the president to grant assent to state legislation comes at a time when 33 bills in four Opposition-ruled states remain pending. Experts said the 10 Tamil Nadu bills that received deemed assent from a bench led by Justice J B Pardiwala on April 8 under Article 142 are unaffected, as they have already become law and been notified in the Gazette.

Among the pending bills, 19 are from West Bengal, 10 from Karnataka, three from Telangana and at least one from Kerala. West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee noted that 19 bills passed by the state assembly, including important legislation, are still awaiting the governor’s approval. He said a bill loses relevance when it remains in limbo. “A bill is brought for the benefit of the people. The government brings it, it is debated, and dissent is recorded. Once passed, it goes to the governor. He may give assent, refuse assent, or return it with recommendations. If returned and passed again, he must give assent,” he said.

Related Content
Related Content

In Karnataka, at least 10 bills, including one proposing four per cent reservation for Muslims in civil works contracts, are pending with the president, according to official sources. They clarified that no bill is pending before the Karnataka governor. The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025, referred to the Centre in June 2025, proposes reserving four per cent of civil works contracts up to ₹2 crore and goods and services contracts up to ₹1 crore for Muslims.

Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi. - File Image
Raj Bhavan Refutes Claims Of Delay In Governor’s Assent To Tamil Nadu Bills

BY Outlook News Desk

In Telangana, Congress leaders criticised the delay in clearing various proposals, including the Backward Classes Quota Bill, which they allege is pending with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. On September 26, the Congress government issued an order implementing 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local bodies, following two bills passed earlier this year to raise BC quotas to 42 per cent in education, employment and local governance. These bills are now with the governor and awaiting presidential assent. The proposal to nominate former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin as an MLC under the governor’s quota also remains pending, even though he has been sworn in as a minister.

In Kerala, several bills remain stuck without gubernatorial approval, some for over a year. Many of these date back to the tenure of former governor Arif Mohammed Khan and involve amendments to University Laws, including provisions on appointing vice chancellors, teaching staff and separate chancellors for various universities. A bill passed during the government’s dispute with Khan, seeking to appoint different chancellors for Kerala’s universities has still not been cleared.

The rising number of pending bills has drawn attention after the Supreme Court held that while it cannot impose timelines on governors or the president, governors cannot delay bills for “perpetuity”. The five-judge bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai said “indefinite delay” may face limited judicial scrutiny and clarified that the court cannot grant deemed assent under Article 142, as that would effectively take over the role of a “separate constitutional authority”.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK responded that the Supreme Court’s position in the Presidential Reference amounts only to an opinion, not a binding judgment, and will not influence future court proceedings.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Command Proceedings|PAK-A 93/5 (13.4)

  2. India Vs South Africa: Proteas Announce Captains For ODI, T20I Series; Anrich Nortje's Return Confirmed

  3. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mitchell Starc Sets Rare Ashes Record On Day 1 In Perth

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Preview: Rishabh Pant Steps Up As Hosts Eye Redemption In Guwahati

  5. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Engagement: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Couple

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Jungle Raj’ Redux: Inside the Criminal Reality of NDA’s Bihar Mandate

  2. Delhi Maha Yagya Cancelled After Temple Priest Backs Out; Heavy Police Presence At Nehru Park

  3. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  4. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

  3. COP30 Fire In Belem Triggers Mass Evacuation; 13 Suffer Smoke Inhalation

  4. The US Did Not Send An Official Delegation To COP For The First Time. Does It Matter?

  5. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

Latest Stories

  1. Skeletons in the Ocean: Are Coral Reefs Beyond the Point of Recovery?

  2. How The Family Man Subverts Bollywood’s Familiar Spy Script

  3. Two UP Men Arrested For Sharing Classified Shipyard Data With Pakistan

  4. India A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st SF: Ripon Stars As BAN-A Seal Super Over Win

  5. 120 Bahadur X Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Drama

  6. Heavy Rain Alert for South India: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace for Extended Wet Spell

  7. Daily Horoscope For November 21, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Libra, And Capricorn

  8. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?