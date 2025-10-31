From Wicket-Keeper To Cabinet Powerhouse: Azharuddin’s Stellar Political Debut

Ex-India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin sworn in as Telangana minister, hails Congress leadership for ‘full circle’ moment amid BJP’s sharp criticism

Former India Captain Mohammad Azharuddin
Former India Captain Mohammad Azharuddin
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Former cricketer and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin takes oath as Cabinet Minister in Telangana, becoming the first Muslim face in CM A. Revanth Reddy's team, boosting cabinet strength to 16.

  • Azharuddin thanks top Congress brass—Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal—and CM Revanth Reddy for their unwavering trust and support.

  • Move timed days before Jubilee Hills by-election; BJP slams it as ‘appeasement politics’ for minority votes, while Congress defends it as rightful representation.

Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister in the Telangana government today. Administered by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan, the oath-taking ceremony marked a "full circle" moment for the Padma Shri awardee, who quipped, "I made my cricketing debut on December 31, and today, on October 31, I take oath as minister—31 is indeed my lucky number!"

Azharuddin, who transitioned from leading India to 99 Tests with flair to active politics since 2009, expressed profound gratitude to the Congress high command. In a heartfelt post on X, he said: "Honoured and humbled... My heartfelt gratitude to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji, Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, Smt Priyanka Gandhi Ji, and Shri KC Venugopal Ji for their trust and guidance. My sincere thanks to our Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy Garu..." He pledged to serve Telangana's people "with dedication, integrity, and purpose."

The induction fills a long-vacant slot and introduces the state's first Muslim minister under the Congress regime, a move hailed by party workers as inclusive governance. "Muslims have all the right to get representation," echoed Congress voices, amid celebrations from the community.

However, the timing—just 11 days before the high-stakes Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll on November 11—has sparked a political firestorm. Speculation is rife that Azharuddin, the Telangana Congress Working President, could contest from the upscale Hyderabad constituency. BJP leaders pounced, branding it "institutionalized vote chori" and a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct, accusing CM Revanth Reddy of panic-driven minority appeasement.

Undeterred, Azharuddin dismissed religion-based narratives: "My appointment is not linked to my religion." Telangana Minister Vivek Venkatswamy hit back at critics, "BJP is creating controversy because the candidate is Muslim... Our Muslim brothers are happy with this representation.

