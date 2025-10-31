From Wicket-Keeper To Cabinet Powerhouse: Azharuddin’s Stellar Political Debut

Azharuddin, who transitioned from leading India to 99 Tests with flair to active politics since 2009, expressed profound gratitude to the Congress high command. In a heartfelt post on X, he said: "Honoured and humbled... My heartfelt gratitude to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji, Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, Smt Priyanka Gandhi Ji, and Shri KC Venugopal Ji for their trust and guidance. My sincere thanks to our Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy Garu..." He pledged to serve Telangana's people "with dedication, integrity, and purpose."