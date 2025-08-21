Tennis

US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori set up a high-profile clash against the third-seeded pair of Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in the US Open 2025 mixed doubles final. Errani and Vavassori, the only established doubles specialists in the tournament, sailed to a commanding 4-2, 4-2 win over Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison in the semi-final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Earlier, Swiatek and Ruud overcame top seeds Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula, coming back from a set down to win 3-5, 5-3, (10-8) in an intense tie-break.

US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals Casper Ruud-Iga Swiatek vs Jack Draper-Jessica Pegula_1
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals: C Ruud-I Swiatek vs J Draper-J Pegula | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Casper Ruud, right, of Norway, plays with Iga Swiatek, left, of Poland, during the mixed doubles semi final at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/12
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals Casper Ruud-Iga Swiatek vs Jack Draper-Jessica Pegula_2
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals: C Ruud-I Swiatek vs J Draper-J Pegula | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Jessica Pagula, right, of United States, plays with Jack Draper, left, of Great Britain, during the mixed doubles semi final at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/12
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals Casper Ruud-Iga Swiatek vs Jack Draper-Jessica Pegula_3
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals: C Ruud-I Swiatek vs J Draper-J Pegula | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Casper Ruud, left, of Norway, talks with Iga Swiatek, right, of Poland, during the mixed doubles semi final at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/12
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals Casper Ruud-Iga Swiatek vs Jack Draper-Jessica Pegula_4
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals: C Ruud-I Swiatek vs J Draper-J Pegula | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Jessica Pagula, left, of the United States, plays with Jack Draper, right, of Great Britain, during the mixed doubles semi final at the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.

5/12
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals Casper Ruud-Iga Swiatek vs Jack Draper-Jessica Pegula_6
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals: C Ruud-I Swiatek vs J Draper-J Pegula | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Jack Draper, right, of Great Britain, and Jessica Pagula, left, of the United States, talk during the mixed doubles semi final at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/12
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals Casper Ruud-Iga Swiatek vs Jack Draper-Jessica Pegula_5
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals: C Ruud-I Swiatek vs J Draper-J Pegula | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Iga Swiatek, right of Poland, and Casper Ruud, left, of Norway, wave at fans after winning the mixed doubles semi final at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/12
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals Sara Errani-Andrea Vavassori vs D Collins-C Harrison_1
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals: S Errani-A Vavassori vs D Collins-C Harrison | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Sara Errani, right and Andrea Vavassori, left both, of Italy, talk during the mixed doubles semi final at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/12
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals Sara Errani-Andrea Vavassori vs D Collins-C Harrison_2
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals: S Errani-A Vavassori vs D Collins-C Harrison | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Danielle Collins, left, of United States, plays with Christian Harrison, right, of United States, during the mixed doubles semi final at the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.

9/12
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals Sara Errani-Andrea Vavassori vs D Collins-C Harrison_3
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals: S Errani-A Vavassori vs D Collins-C Harrison | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Sara Errani, right, of Italy, plays with Andrea Vavassori, left, of Italy, during the mixed doubles semi final at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

10/12
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals Sara Errani-Andrea Vavassori vs D Collins-C Harrison_4
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals: S Errani-A Vavassori vs D Collins-C Harrison | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Danielle Collins, right, of United States, plays with Christian Harrison, left, of United States, during the mixed doubles semi final at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

11/12
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals Sara Errani-Andrea Vavassori vs D Collins-C Harrison_5
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals: S Errani-A Vavassori vs D Collins-C Harrison | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Danielle Collins, left, of United States, and Christian Harrison, right, of United States, celebrate during the mixed doubles semi final at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

12/12
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals Sara Errani-Andrea Vavassori vs D Collins-C Harrison_6
US Open Tennis Mixed Doubles Semi Finals: S Errani-A Vavassori vs D Collins-C Harrison | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Sara Errani, of Italy, returns a shot during the mixed doubles semi final at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

