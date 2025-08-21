Tennis

US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori set up a high-profile clash against the third-seeded pair of Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in the US Open 2025 mixed doubles final. Errani and Vavassori, the only established doubles specialists in the tournament, sailed to a commanding 4-2, 4-2 win over Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison in the semi-final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Earlier, Swiatek and Ruud overcame top seeds Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula, coming back from a set down to win 3-5, 5-3, (10-8) in an intense tie-break.