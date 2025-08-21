Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Shreyas Iyer’s father upset over Asia Cup 2025 snub despite IPL heroics
Shreyas scored 604 runs for PBKS this IPL with strike rate of 175.07
Santosh Iyer: “At least select him in the team”
Ajit Agarkar says Shreyas has done “nothing wrong” but must be patient
Shreyas Iyer’s omission from India’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 squad has reportedly left his father Santosh Iyer frustrated. Highlighting his son’s consistency in the Indian Premier League, Iyer senior has asked what more the middle-order batter needs to do to earn selection.
“I don’t know what else Shreyas has to do to make it to the Indian T20 team. He has been performing so well in the IPL year after year, from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders to Punjab Kings, and that too as a captain. He even captained KKR to the IPL title in 2024 and led PBKS to the final this year,” Santosh was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
Shreyas had his best IPL yet in the 2025 edition, scoring 604 runs in 17 innings at an average of 50.33 with a blistering strike rate of 175.07, including six fifties. He displayed a more aggressive approach than in past years, yet remains overlooked by selectors.
Santosh revealed Shreyas’ calm reaction to the snub: “Mera naseeb hai (It’s my luck),” he says whenever ignored. “I am not saying make him the Indian captain, but at least select him in the team. Even if he’s left out, he never shows dissent. He’ll simply say, ‘Mera naseeb hai.’ He doesn’t blame anybody, but deep inside he must be naturally disappointed.”
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has said that Iyer has “done nothing wrong” but will need to wait for his chance. Shreyas last featured for India in T20Is against Australia in December 2023.
India’s Asia Cup 2025 T20 Squad
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh
Standbys: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal