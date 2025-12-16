IPL 2026 Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Purchase Venkatesh Iyer For INR 7 Crore - Check Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru signed Venkatesh Iyer for INR 7 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, winning the bid war against Kolkata Knight Riders

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
IPL 2026 Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Purchase Venkatesh Iyer For INR 7 Crore
IPL 2026 Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Purchase Venkatesh Iyer For INR 7 Crore - Check Details Photo: X | Indian Premier League
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured Venkatesh Iyer for INR 7 crore at the IPL 2026 auction

  • RCB also had gone behind Iyer in last year's mega auction but failed to get him

  • The signing adds balance to RCB’s middle order

Venkatesh Iyer will turn up for defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The all-rounder, one of the biggest attractions at the previous mega auction, was sold to RCB for INR 7 crore.

The 30-year-old from Indore entered the IPL 2026 mini auction with a base price of INR 2 crore, and briefly triggered a bidding war with his former team, Kolkata Knight Riders, keeping the RCB table busy.

He has 1,468 runs and three wickets in 62 IPL matches. Earlier in the day, he hit a 43-ball 70 for Madhya Pradesh against Punjab in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2025, Super League match, which they lost by two wickets after posting 225/8.

Also Read: Kolkata Knight Riders Purchase Cameron Green For INR 25.20 Crore

Squads Before Mini Auction

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan), Khaleel Ahmed, MS Dhoni, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis (South Africa), Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis (Australia), Jamie Overton (England), Mukesh Choudhary, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel.

Related Content
Related Content

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc (Australia), T. Natarajan, Tristan Stubbs (South Africa), Mukesh Kumar, Nitish Rana, Abhishek Porel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka), Karun Nair, Madhav Tiwari, Ajay Manda, Tripurana Vijay, Vipraj Nigam.

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler (England), Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudarshan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, R. Sai Kishore, Glenn Phillips (New Zealand), Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine (West Indies), Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vaibhav Arora, Ajinkya Rahane, Rovman Powell (West Indies), Manish Pandey, Umran Malik, Anukul Roy.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Mayank Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell Marsh (Australia), Shahbaz Ahmed, Aiden Markram (South Africa), Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke (South Africa), Akash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshin Kulkarni, Himmat Singh, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult (New Zealand), Deepak Chahar, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks (England), Naman Dhir, Allah Ghazanfar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Ryan Rickelton (South Africa), Corbin Bosch (South Africa), Robin Minz, Raj Angad Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Markande.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis (Australia), Marco Jansen (South Africa), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Xavier Bartlett (Australia), Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer (England), Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies), Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger (South Africa), Sam Curran (England), Kwena Maphaka (South Africa), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira (South Africa), Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (South Africa).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood (Australia), Phil Salt (England), Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Krunal Pandya, Yash Dayal, Tim David (Australia), Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell (England), Devdutt Padikkal, Nuwan Thushara (Sri Lanka), Romario Shepherd (West Indies), Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa), Pat Cummins (Australia), Travis Head (Australia), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Eshan Malinga (Sri Lanka), Brydon Carse (England), Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka), Zeeshan Ansari, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey.

When Is IPL 2026?

As revealed by IPL CEO Hemang Amin during a meeting between the franchises and league officials in Abu Dhabi on the eve of the mini-auction, the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held between March 26 and May 31 next year. Interestingly, the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled for March 8.

Traditionally, IPL season kicks off at the home of the defending champions. But with the BCCI yet to announce the fixtures, it cannot be said with certainty that holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will start their title defence at home. The RCB defeated the Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 final, but their victory celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium turned tragic as a stampede claimed 11 lives. In the aftermath, authorities have declared the iconic venue unsafe to host events.

And for the second successive year, the IPL dates will clash with the Pakistan Super League, which will run from March 26 to May 3.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals Snap Up Explosive Jammu And Kashmir Speedster Auqib Nabi For INR 8.40 Crore

  2. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: KKR Snap Up Cameron Green For INR 25.20 Crore; Venkatesh Iyer Goes To RCB

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Australia Name Playing XI For Adelaide; Cummins, Lyon Return, Khawaja Dropped

  4. Hyderabad Vs Haryana LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: Ankit Kumar Hits 50, Provides Great Start | HAR 101/2 (10)

  5. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Ayaan Misbah's Half-Century Stabilizes Afghan Chase| AFG 137/3 (28)

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

  2. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  3. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  4. Court Grants Bail to Activist Rahul Easwar in Defamation Case

  5. ‘AQI’ Chants Greet Delhi CM at Messi Event Amid Severe Pollution

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  2. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  3. Sydney Hero Disarms Gunman During Bondi Beach Mass Shooting, Recovers In Hospital

  4. Rob Reiner-Michele Singer's Death: Paul Feig, Ben Stiller And Others React To Demise Of Legendary Filmmaker And His Wife

  5. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

Latest Stories

  1. Lok Sabha Refers Higher Education Regulator Bill To Joint Parliamentary Committee

  2. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Ayaan Misbah's Half-Century Stabilizes Afghan Chase| AFG 137/3 (28)

  4. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: KKR Snap Up Cameron Green For INR 25.20 Crore; Venkatesh Iyer Goes To RCB

  5. GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins for Engineering, Pharmacy; GSEB Notifies Four-Step Application Process

  6. December 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Cancer, And Capricorn

  7. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  8. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa