Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Returns As England Announce 15-Member Squad

Heather, sidelined since May with a serious tendon injury in her right hamstring sustained during her match-winning unbeaten 66 against West Indies, has regained fitness in time to secure her spot. Her return is a major boost for England as they chase a fifth ODI World Cup crown

England have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup, to be played in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2, 2025. The squad, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, sees the return of former captain Heather Knight, leg-spinner Sarah Glenn, and batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Heather, who has been sidelined since May after suffering a significant tendon injury in her right hamstring during her match-winning unbeaten 66 against West Indies, has recovered in time to make the cut. Her inclusion comes as a major boost for England, who are aiming to win their fifth ODI World Cup title.

File image of former England women’s team captain Heather Knight. - File
Heather Knight Quits England Women's Team Captaincy Post After Nine Years

BY Associated Press

Sarah Glenn, Danni Wyatt-Hodge Return

Meanwhile, Sarah Glenn and Danni Wyatt-Hodge also return to the ODI setup after missing the 50-over series against India earlier this year, which England lost 2-1. Glenn, one of four specialist spinners alongside Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, and Linsey Smith, is among six players set to feature in their maiden ODI World Cup.

Explaining the selections, head coach Charlotte Edwards said, “Conditions mean we have gone for the extra spinner and we’re lucky to be able to have such depth in this department, it’s fantastic to welcome Sarah Glenn back. That does mean there’s no room for Kate Cross, Maia Bouchier or Alice Davidson-Richards, which will be disappointing for them.”

She also praised the return of Danni Wyatt-Hodge and highlighted the significance of Heather Knight’s comeback.

“It’s also great to have Danni back in the squad, she’s been in good form in domestic cricket and she’ll bring dynamism and depth to our batting, alongside Heather, who we are absolutely delighted to be able to select. She’ll be a huge asset for us.”

Charlotte Edwards Shows Confidence On The Team

Looking ahead to the World Cup challenge, Edwards added, “Being selected to play for your country in a World Cup is one of the biggest honours in sport and I’m delighted for all the players named in the squad. Like all global tournaments, it will be a huge challenge but we want to go as far as we possibly can in India and Sri Lanka and I believe that if we play our best cricket we can compete with anyone.”

She further emphasized the significance of the stage and the opportunity ahead, “India and Sri Lanka are amazing places to play cricket, and as a group we have a huge opportunity to go and do something special. ODI World Cups are the pinnacle of our sport. They only come around every four years and we’re so excited to get over there to start our preparation.”

England will open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on October 3, before facing Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Their fixtures then move to Colombo for a clash with Pakistan, followed by high-profile matches against India and Australia in Indore.

The group stage concludes back in Guwahati with a match against New Zealand. The semifinals are scheduled for October 29 and 30, with the final to be played on November 2.

England Squad for Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

