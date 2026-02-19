ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ricky Ponting Hints At End Of Glenn Maxwell Era After Australia's Group-Stage Collapse

Australia were eliminated in the group stage after defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka
Ricky Ponting questioned Glenn Maxwell’s future in T20Is
Major squad changes expected ahead of the 2028 co-hosted T20 World Cup
Australia endured a disastrous outing at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Stunned by Zimbabwe and outplayed by Sri Lanka, the former champions failed to go past the opening round of the tournament for the first time since 2009.
Amid the widespread criticism over the 2021 champions' first-round exit, legendary Ricky Ponting analysed the team's performance and discussed the T20 futures of a few big-name players, including Glenn Maxwell.
Plagued by injuries, a depleted Australia arrived in the subcontinent with limited expectations. After losing five straight games to India and Pakistan, they needed a big win in the campaign opener.
"It's been a really poor campaign, it has to be said," Ponting told the ICC Review. "They had some injury concerns at the start with [Josh] Hazlewood and [Pat] Cummins being ruled out, and then Tim David not available right at the start as well."
In a Colombo outing against Ireland, with Travis Head thrust into captaincy, they won the Group B fixture by 67 runs. Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa claimed four wickets apiece after Marcus Stoinis (45 off 29) helped their innings finish with a flourish.
Then came the shock of the tournament. After allowing Zimbabwe to post 169/2, the Aussies crashed to a 23-run defeat despite Matt Renshaw's 44-ball 65. Glenn Maxwell showed glimpses of his old self, but 31 off 32 hardly justified the moniker, the Big Show.
"But I think just losing to Zimbabwe like they did, that's going to be the game that they're going to think back and think like that's our World Cup gone, there and then," added Ponting.
Mitchell Marsh, who missed the first two games due to a testicular injury, added a 104-run opening stand with Head against co-hosts Sri Lanka. They managed 181, and it looked like a defendable total. In fact, Stoinis struck in the second over. But the Aussie defence crumbled as Pathum Nissanka slammed a stunning ton, 100 not out off 52.
"I think looking at the pool before the start of the tournament, I felt Sri Lanka would be difficult to beat at home and that's certainly the way it turned out," the 51-year-old reasoned. "They played really well against Australia. That was an amazing run chase when you look at it. That sort of score is never an easy one to chase down.
"But to think that Zimbabwe outplayed Australia in an ICC event, it’s those opportunities that you can't afford to give up in a tournament like this.”
Australia's Team For Next T20 World Cup
With Australia co-hosting the next T20 World Cup in 2028 alongside New Zealand, the former captain predicted changes in the team.
"I think Mitchell Marsh will probably hang on long enough for that and I think Travis Head will definitely be around and Inglis will be around. Steve Smith has been very vocal about him wanting to be a part of an Olympic team as well. Whether or not that happens is a different story,” Ponting added.
"Cameron Green will be around if in fact his form is good enough to stay in the side. That's another bit of a worry I think for Australia, certainly across Test match cricket and probably T20 cricket, what we saw in this World Cup."
"You would think Nathan Ellis would be around, Xavier Bartlett will be there. Cooper Connolly would be there and thereabouts.
"Glenn Maxwell, I don't think will be there. I think it looks to me like his career is coming towards an end. Marcus Stoinis would also probably be a question mark, but he's predominantly playing only T20 cricket tournaments around the world these days. Doesn't play a lot of state cricket and obviously plays the BBL, so with his all round ability, he might be there.
"So there will be some change. Matthew Kuhnemann he's young enough to still be around as well if they decide to have two spinners in their lineups. So there could be some changes, but I guess, I mean, we're still, what are we, 18 months away from that, two years away from that happening. So let's wait and see."
Australia will conclude their 2026 campaign with a fixture against Oman on Friday. From the group, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have qualified for the Super 8.
Ponting won three ODI World Cups with Australia, in 1999, 2003, and 2007, leading the team in the latter two victories.