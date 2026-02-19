ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ricky Ponting Hints At End Of Glenn Maxwell Era After Australia's Group-Stage Collapse

Australia were eliminated in the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage as Ricky Ponting questioned Glenn Maxwell and other players' future and predicted major squad changes ahead of 2028

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 cricket world cup match-Glenn Maxwell
Australia's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia were eliminated in the group stage after defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka

  • Ricky Ponting questioned Glenn Maxwell’s future in T20Is

  • Major squad changes expected ahead of the 2028 co-hosted T20 World Cup

Australia endured a disastrous outing at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Stunned by Zimbabwe and outplayed by Sri Lanka, the former champions failed to go past the opening round of the tournament for the first time since 2009.

Amid the widespread criticism over the 2021 champions' first-round exit, legendary Ricky Ponting analysed the team's performance and discussed the T20 futures of a few big-name players, including Glenn Maxwell.

Plagued by injuries, a depleted Australia arrived in the subcontinent with limited expectations. After losing five straight games to India and Pakistan, they needed a big win in the campaign opener.

"It's been a really poor campaign, it has to be said," Ponting told the ICC Review. "They had some injury concerns at the start with [Josh] Hazlewood and [Pat] Cummins being ruled out, and then Tim David not available right at the start as well."

In a Colombo outing against Ireland, with Travis Head thrust into captaincy, they won the Group B fixture by 67 runs. Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa claimed four wickets apiece after Marcus Stoinis (45 off 29) helped their innings finish with a flourish.

Related Content
Related Content

Then came the shock of the tournament. After allowing Zimbabwe to post 169/2, the Aussies crashed to a 23-run defeat despite Matt Renshaw's 44-ball 65. Glenn Maxwell showed glimpses of his old self, but 31 off 32 hardly justified the moniker, the Big Show.

"But I think just losing to Zimbabwe like they did, that's going to be the game that they're going to think back and think like that's our World Cup gone, there and then," added Ponting.

Mitchell Marsh, who missed the first two games due to a testicular injury, added a 104-run opening stand with Head against co-hosts Sri Lanka. They managed 181, and it looked like a defendable total. In fact, Stoinis struck in the second over. But the Aussie defence crumbled as Pathum Nissanka slammed a stunning ton, 100 not out off 52.

"I think looking at the pool before the start of the tournament, I felt Sri Lanka would be difficult to beat at home and that's certainly the way it turned out," the 51-year-old reasoned. "They played really well against Australia. That was an amazing run chase when you look at it. That sort of score is never an easy one to chase down.

"But to think that Zimbabwe outplayed Australia in an ICC event, it’s those opportunities that you can't afford to give up in a tournament like this.”

Australia's Team For Next T20 World Cup

With Australia co-hosting the next T20 World Cup in 2028 alongside New Zealand, the former captain predicted changes in the team.

"I think Mitchell Marsh will probably hang on long enough for that and I think Travis Head will definitely be around and Inglis will be around. Steve Smith has been very vocal about him wanting to be a part of an Olympic team as well. Whether or not that happens is a different story,” Ponting added.

"Cameron Green will be around if in fact his form is good enough to stay in the side. That's another bit of a worry I think for Australia, certainly across Test match cricket and probably T20 cricket, what we saw in this World Cup."

"You would think Nathan Ellis would be around, Xavier Bartlett will be there. Cooper Connolly would be there and thereabouts.

"Glenn Maxwell, I don't think will be there. I think it looks to me like his career is coming towards an end. Marcus Stoinis would also probably be a question mark, but he's predominantly playing only T20 cricket tournaments around the world these days. Doesn't play a lot of state cricket and obviously plays the BBL, so with his all round ability, he might be there.

"So there will be some change. Matthew Kuhnemann he's young enough to still be around as well if they decide to have two spinners in their lineups. So there could be some changes, but I guess, I mean, we're still, what are we, 18 months away from that, two years away from that happening. So let's wait and see."

Australia will conclude their 2026 campaign with a fixture against Oman on Friday. From the group, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have qualified for the Super 8.

Ponting won three ODI World Cups with Australia, in 1999, 2003, and 2007, leading the team in the latter two victories.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Dunith Wellalage's Late Blitz Take SL To 178/7

  2. India Unbeaten At T20 World Cup 2026: What We Learnt From SKY & Co's Group Stage Matches

  3. Can India Face Pakistan Again In T20 World Cup 2026? Semi-Final And Final Permutations

  4. Shivam Dube, Now India's Premier Power-Hitter? What Is The Method To His Madness?

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia's Olympics Berth In Danger; Shadab Khan Reacts On Big Pakistan Decisions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Significance Of A Decisive Mandate In Bangladesh 

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  3. Day In Pics: February 18, 2026

  4. Outlook Explainer: Green Court Clearance And The Future Of Great Nicobar

  5. Vijay Mallya Tells Bombay HC He Cannot Specify Timeline to Return to India

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  2. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  3. 14 Ex-Cricket Captains, Including Kapil Dev And Sunil Gavaskar, Urge Fair Treatment For Imran Khan

  4. Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

  5. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

Latest Stories

  1. West Indies Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Unbeaten Windies Storm Into Super 8s With 43-Run Win

  2. The Kerala Story 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticises The Film For 'Spreading False Propaganda'

  3. West Indies Vs Italy Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph’s 4-For Seals 42-Run Win For Windies

  4. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  5. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  6. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  7. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  8. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today