AUS Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Elect To Field First

AUS Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh makes his way in as Sri Lanka choose to bowl first against Australia at the Pallekele International Stadium on February 16, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
AUS Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to field against Australia in match 30 at the Pallekele International Stadium on February 16, 2026. Photo: X/Sri Lanka Cricket
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • Steve Smith misses out, Mitchell Marsh comes back

  • Australia lost their last match against Zimbabwe by 23 runs

Australia will cross swords with Sri Lanka in match 30 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium on February 16, 2026.

After winning their first match handsomely against Ireland, Australia suffered an embarrassing loss to Zimbabwe by 23 runs in the 2nd fixture. The defeat has pushed them against the wall where one a loss against Sri Lanka will push them on the cusp of being out of the tournament.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka currently are going strong after winning their first two matches against Ireland and Oman. However, they are still not safe as they have to face Australia and Zimbabwe in their last two matches and if they lose both the matches, then their fate would also won't be in their own hands.

Check out the live score and updates of the match here.

AUS Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia.

AUS Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Related Content
Related Content

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

AUS Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The match 30 between Australia and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network from 7:00 PM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: SL Spinners Pull Back Total After Sensational Start By Head

  2. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan To Drop Under-Fire Babar, Shaheen From Namibia Match – Report

  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Former Pakistan Players Call For Babar Azam To Be Dropped After India Drubbing

  5. Afghanistan Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan Becomes First To Scalp 700 Wickets - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

  2. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  3. Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

  4. BJP, Congress Workers Clash in Pune Over Shivaji–Tipu Remarks

  5. Vijay's TVK Hopes To Whistle New Tune In Tamil Nadu, Powered Mostly By Fans

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Israel Prepares To Deploy Tear Gas Drones In Occupied West Bank Ahead Of Ramadan: Report

  2. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  3. BNP Signals Constructive Engagement with India After Landslide Victory in Bangladesh Polls

  4. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. SC Nine-Judge Bench to Hear ‘Industry’ Definition Case from March 17

  2. Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: Ajay Devgn, Mammootty, Anil Kapoor And Others Celebrate India's Win

  3. India Tops AI Skills Globally, Avoids Over-Regulation To Boost Innovation: MoS Jitin Prasada

  4. PM Modi: India Leads AI Transformation At India AI Impact Summit 2026

  5. AFG Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: Zadran, Omarzai Power Afghanistan To 5-Wicket Win - As It Happened

  6. Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court To Hear Bail Plea Today

  7. Vijender Singh Extends Support To Rajpal Yadav Amid Cheque Bounce Case, Offers Role In Upcoming Film

  8. Decks Cleared For PRI, Urban Bodies Polls In Himachal Pradesh