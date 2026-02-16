AUS Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Elect To Field First

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first
Steve Smith misses out, Mitchell Marsh comes back
Australia lost their last match against Zimbabwe by 23 runs
Australia will cross swords with Sri Lanka in match 30 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium on February 16, 2026.
After winning their first match handsomely against Ireland, Australia suffered an embarrassing loss to Zimbabwe by 23 runs in the 2nd fixture. The defeat has pushed them against the wall where one a loss against Sri Lanka will push them on the cusp of being out of the tournament.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka currently are going strong after winning their first two matches against Ireland and Oman. However, they are still not safe as they have to face Australia and Zimbabwe in their last two matches and if they lose both the matches, then their fate would also won't be in their own hands.
AUS Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia.
AUS Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
AUS Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details
The match 30 between Australia and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network from 7:00 PM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app.