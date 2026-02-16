Pathum Nissanka's 52-Ball Ton Leaves Australia Hanging In Super 8 Race At T20 World Cup 2026

Pathum Nissanka’s unbeaten century powered Sri Lanka past Australia, a result that dealt a major blow to Australia’s Super 8 qualification hopes

Outlook Sports Desk
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates his century during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Pathum Nissanka hammered an unbeaten century in Sri Lanka’s chase

  • Australia posted 181 but lost momentum after a late collapse

  • Sri Lanka completed the pursuit comfortably to boost their Super 8 hopes

Pathum Nissanka delivered one of his most commanding performances on the world stage as Sri Lanka chased down 181 against Australia in a T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match at Pallekele International Stadium.

With the home crowd fully behind him, Nissanka anchored the chase with a superb unbeaten century, guiding Sri Lanka toward victory with authority and composure. His timing and placement were on full display as the target came into clear view.

Patthum Nissanka’s century puts Sri Lanka in command

Nissanka’s ton was a blend of maturity and aggression. From the outset, he attacked loose deliveries but didn’t throw his wicket away, rotating strike when needed and punishing the bad balls. The right-handed batter smashed the century off just 52 balls, including 10 fours and five sixes.

With this century, Nissanka became only the second batter in history for Sri Lanka to hit a hundred in ICC T20 World Cup after the former Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene, who smashed a ton in 2010 vs Zimbabwe. This is also the first time Australia have ever conceded a century in T20 World Cups.

Australia on verge of getting eliminated

Australia’s total of 181 all out was built on strong contributions from both Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head, who scored fifty-plus efforts for the visitors. Despite the solid platform, a middle-order collapse and tight Sri Lankan bowling saw them falter in the death overs.

In the chase, while Nissanka was the star, it was a collective performance. Support from the likes of Kusal Mendis and others ensured Sri Lanka didn’t over-rely on one player. Australia will be eliminated from the tournament if Zimbabwe beat Ireland tomorrow

Published At:
Tags

