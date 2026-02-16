AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Steve Smith Play In Do-Or-Die Clash At Pallekele

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match 30 of the World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 16, 2026

Vikas Patwal
AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026
Steve Smith has been added into Australia's T20I squad ahead of the all-important clash against co-host Sri Lanka at Pallekele on Monday. File
AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Group B match 30 between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium on February 16, 2026. It's a virtual do-or-die match for the Aussies because if they lose today then their Super 8 chances will be left to fate. The injury-stricken Australian side is coming after a embarrassing defeat to Zimbabwe and will have a stiff challenge of countering the Sri Lanka spin challenge at their home conditions. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are in a strong position currently after winning their first two matches against Oman and Ireland. However, they are still not safe as they have to face Australia and Zimbabwe in their last two matches and if they lose both the matches, then their fate would also won't be in their own hands.
AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Group B Standings

Australia are placed 3rd in the points table after losing to Zimbabe in their last match.
Australia are placed 3rd in the points table after losing to Zimbabe in their last match. ICC

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Details

Match: Australia vs Sri Lanka

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium

Date: 16, February, 2026

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome!

Hello cricket fans! Forget Monday blues as we are here with the live coverage of match 30 between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

