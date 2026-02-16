AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Steve Smith Play In Do-Or-Die Clash At Pallekele

Steve Smith has been added into Australia's T20I squad ahead of the all-important clash against co-host Sri Lanka at Pallekele on Monday. File

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Group B match 30 between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium on February 16, 2026. It's a virtual do-or-die match for the Aussies because if they lose today then their Super 8 chances will be left to fate. The injury-stricken Australian side is coming after a embarrassing defeat to Zimbabwe and will have a stiff challenge of countering the Sri Lanka spin challenge at their home conditions. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are in a strong position currently after winning their first two matches against Oman and Ireland. However, they are still not safe as they have to face Australia and Zimbabwe in their last two matches and if they lose both the matches, then their fate would also won't be in their own hands.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Feb 2026, 05:22:00 pm IST AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Group B Standings Australia are placed 3rd in the points table after losing to Zimbabe in their last match. ICC

16 Feb 2026, 04:59:11 pm IST AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Details Match: Australia vs Sri Lanka Venue: Pallekele International Stadium Date: 16, February, 2026