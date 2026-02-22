England Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Head-To-Head, Match Prediction And Key Battles

England Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: The 2022 champions will face the hosts in their first Super 8 match at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy on February 22, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
England Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8
Sri Lanka takes on England in the Super 8 clash at the Pallekele International Stadium on Sunday, Febraury 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England recently whitewashed Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series just before the World Cup

  • England have a favourable record against the hosts in T20I format

  • There is prediction of rain in Pallekele during the match

England will take on Sri Lanka in a crucial Super 8 encounter at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

England whitewashed Sri Lanka by 3-0 in a recently concluded three-match series played at the same venue, which will give them confidence that they can beat the hosts in the high-stakes Super 8 contest as well.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have been marred with injuries to their premier bowlers in the form of Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana. However, it didn't stall their progress to the Super 8 as they hammed Australia emphatically in Kandy but lost to Zimbabwe in their last league match.

England Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Head-To-Head (T20Is)

Matches: 17

England: 13

Sri Lanka: 4

England Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Key Battles

Pathum Nissanka Vs Jofra Archer

Pathum Nissanka has been Sri Lanka's most prolific batter in recent times, and he showed his batting prowess in the group stage by smashing a majestic ton against Australia, followed by a half-century against Zimbabwe.

While Jofra Archer hasn't looked in his pomp in the ongoing World Cup, scalping 6 wickets in 4 matches at an economy of 9.31, yet he has been England's top fast bowler in the white ball format, and his contest with Nissanka will be one that fans would be eager to watch.

Jos Buttler Vs Maheesh Theekshana

Jos Buttler hasn't been in sublime form in this World Cup so far and has scored only 53 runs in 4 matches. However, given his pedigree, he can turn things anytime, and England will be counting on their most experienced batter to come good in the crucial Super 8 stage.

Meanwhile, since the injury to Hasaranga and Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana is leading Sri Lanka's spin attack and has been doing the difficult job of bowling in the power play. He'll most probably take the bowl again in the powerplay against England, and his battle with Jos Buttler will be one of the most anticipated clashes of the match.

Will Jacks Vs Dushmantha Chameera

Dushmantha Chameera has bowled well for Sri Lanka in the death and has even picked 5 wickets for them, while Will Jacks has been England's go to batter at the death and even got them out of jail by smashing Nepalese bowlers for runs in the death to take his team to a competitive total in their first group match. It will be interesting to see how he tackles the Sri Lankan speedster in the vital Super 8 match.

England Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Match Prediction

England have had an upper hand over Sri Lanka in overall T20Is and in the recent past as well. According to our prediction, England will enter favourites against the hosts with a 70-30 ratio.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.



