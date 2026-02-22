England Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: SL Win Toss, Opt To Field First

England Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Dashun Shanaka has won the toss and elected that the hosts will field first against ENG at the Pallekele International Stadium on February 22, 2026

Vikas Patwal
England Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka invite England to bat first in Pallekele International Stadium after winning the toss. Photo: X/England Cricket
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England to bat first against Sri Lanka in Super 8 clash

  • Dushmantha Chameera and Kamil Mishara comes into the playing XI for Sri Lanka

  • England is entering with an unchanged playing XI

England take on Sri Lanka in the match 42 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Sunday, February 22, 2026

England finished 2nd in Group C after winning three out of four matches. They beat Nepal, Scotland, and Italy in the group stage, while succumbing to the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, despite losing some of their key bowlers, reached the Super 8, after winning three of their four matches. They even emphatically defeated Australia, losing only to Zimbabwe in their last group match.

Follow the live score and ball-by-ball commentary of the match here:

England Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to field first at Pallekele.

England Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

England Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The Super 8 match between England and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin from 3:00 PM IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

