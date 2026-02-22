England Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: SL Win Toss, Opt To Field First

England to bat first against Sri Lanka in Super 8 clash
Dushmantha Chameera and Kamil Mishara comes into the playing XI for Sri Lanka
England is entering with an unchanged playing XI
England take on Sri Lanka in the match 42 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Sunday, February 22, 2026
England finished 2nd in Group C after winning three out of four matches. They beat Nepal, Scotland, and Italy in the group stage, while succumbing to the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka, despite losing some of their key bowlers, reached the Super 8, after winning three of their four matches. They even emphatically defeated Australia, losing only to Zimbabwe in their last group match.
Follow the live score and ball-by-ball commentary of the match here:
England Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to field first at Pallekele.
England Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
England Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details
The Super 8 match between England and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin from 3:00 PM IST.