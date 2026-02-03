ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All 12 Participating Teams Confirmed - Check Full List

Ireland and Scotland booked their place in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2026
BAN-W and NED-W have already qualified for the perennial tournament
T20 World Cup 2026 to start later this year in England and Wales
Ireland and Scotland earned the ticket to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, that will be held later this year, by registering victories in their Qualifiers Super Six matches in Kirtipur, Nepal.
Ireland women managed to win by 62 runs against Thailand whereas Scotland beat USA by 41 runs, to book their place in the marquee event, that will be held in England and Wales.
Bangladesh and the Netherlands already booked their place in the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 through the Global Qualifiers. At the end of the Qualifiers, Bangladesh finished as table-toppers of the Super Six stage, winning all the seven games.
Ireland and Scotland finished second and third, respectively on the Super Six points table, whereas the Netherlands took the fourth spot to qualify for their maiden Women's T20 World Cup.
The Netherlands, Bangladesh, Ireland and Scotland will join the rest of the teams - England, Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 begins on June 12 with New Zealand as the current holders of the trophy.