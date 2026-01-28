Scotland Vs Ireland Live Streaming, ICC Women's T20 WC Qualifier 2026 Super Six: IRE-W Bowl; Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about Super Six match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 between Scotland Bangladesh and Ireland: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • Scotland take on Ireland in the Super Six fixture

  • IRE hold edge of SCO in H2H record

  • Super Six stage underway

Scotland lock horns against Ireland in the Super Six match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 qualifiers at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Both the teams are eager to seal their spot in the marquee tournament in England.

These two sides have met 14 times on the international stage with Ireland winning 9 matches to Scotland's 5. Ireland's top-scorer in this fixture is Gaby Lewis (342) at a strike rate of 121.70. Scotland's top run-getter against Ireland is Sarah Bryce (290).

Scotland Vs Ireland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update

Ireland elected to field

Scotland Vs Ireland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs

Ireland Playing XIs: Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Arlene Kelly, Christina Coulter Reilly (wk), Gaby Lewis (c), Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell

Scotland Playing XIs: Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha Maqsood, Chloe Abel, Kathryn Bryce (c), Megan McColl, Olivia Bell, Priyanaz Chatterji, Rachel Slater, Sarah Bryce (wk).

Bangladesh Vs Ireland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Live Streaming

One can catch the live streaming of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 matches on FanCode app and website.

