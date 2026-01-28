Scotland Vs Ireland Live Streaming, ICC Women's T20 WC Qualifier 2026 Super Six: IRE-W Bowl; Check Playing XIs

Scotland take on Ireland in the Super Six fixture
IRE hold edge of SCO in H2H record
Super Six stage underway
Scotland lock horns against Ireland in the Super Six match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 qualifiers at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Both the teams are eager to seal their spot in the marquee tournament in England.
These two sides have met 14 times on the international stage with Ireland winning 9 matches to Scotland's 5. Ireland's top-scorer in this fixture is Gaby Lewis (342) at a strike rate of 121.70. Scotland's top run-getter against Ireland is Sarah Bryce (290).
Scotland Vs Ireland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update
Ireland elected to field
Scotland Vs Ireland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs
Ireland Playing XIs: Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Arlene Kelly, Christina Coulter Reilly (wk), Gaby Lewis (c), Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell
Scotland Playing XIs: Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha Maqsood, Chloe Abel, Kathryn Bryce (c), Megan McColl, Olivia Bell, Priyanaz Chatterji, Rachel Slater, Sarah Bryce (wk).
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Live Streaming
One can catch the live streaming of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 matches on FanCode app and website.