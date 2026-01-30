Bangladesh Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 Super Six: BAN-W Bat First

Bangladesh are up against Scotland in the Super Six fixture of the ICC Women's T20 WC Qualifiers
BAN-W lead the table with three wins
SCO-W's victory could see them leapfrog NED-W
Bangladesh women's team take on Scotland side in the Super 6 fixture on Friday, January 30, of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 qualifiers which is being played at the Tribhuvan University Cricket ground in Kirtipur, Nepal.
As things stand, Bangladesh lead the Super Six points table with three wins out of three. They also possess a superior net run-rate of +1.150. As for Scotland, they are third in the table and a victory today, could see them surge ahead.
Bangladesh vs Scotland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 Super Six: H2H Record
These two sides have faced each other five times with BAN-W emerging victorious on all five occasions.
Bangladesh vs Scotland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 Super Six: Toss Update
Bangladesh elected to bat first.
Bangladesh vs Scotland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 Super Six: Playing XIs
BAN-W Playing XIs: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Dilara Akter (wk), Nahida Akter, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan, Mst Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Juairiya Ferdous.
SCO-W Playing XIs: Darcey Carter, Megan McColl, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce (wk), Pippa Sproul, Katherine Fraser, Kathryn Bryce (c), Priyanaz Chatterji, Olivia Bell, Chloe Abel, Abtaha Maqsood
Bangladesh vs Scotland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 Super Six: Live Streaming
One can watch the match on the FanCode app and website.