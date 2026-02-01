Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 Super Six: NED-W Bat First

NED-W bat first against BAN-W in match 8 of the Super Six Qualifier match
BAN are unbeaten so far in this tournament
NED-W have qualified for the marquee tournament
Bangladesh women take on a resurgent Netherlands women side in the Super 6 fixture on Sunday, Feb 01, of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 qualifiers which is being played at the Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu, Nepal.
As far as the Super Six standings go in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Bangladesh remain top with four wins out of four. The Dutch women are second in the table with three wins out of their four matches played.
These two sides have met just two times on the international stage, with Bangladesh dominating both those contests. BAN-W skipper Nigar Sultana remains the highest run-getter in this fixture for her side, with 27 runs.
Bangladesh vs Netherlands, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 Super Six: Toss
Netherlands elected to bat first in Mulpani.
Bangladesh vs Netherlands, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 Super Six: Playing XIs
NED-W Playing XIs: Babette de Leede (c/wk), Phebe Molkenboer, Sterre Kalis, Iris Zwilling, Heather Siegers, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Sanya Khurana, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Hannah Landheer.
BAN-W Playing XIs: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Mst Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan.
Bangladesh vs Netherlands, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 Super Six: Playing XIs
One can watch the match on the FanCode app and website.