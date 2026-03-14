New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch NZ V SA Match On TV & Online

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know all about the NZ Vs SA 1st T20I, including live streaming and more details

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • New Zealand host South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match series at Mount Maunganui, Bay Oval

  • New Zealand lost to India in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2026

  • Check live streaming and other details for the match

New Zealand and South Africa are set to lock horns in the 1st T20I of the five-match series at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, marking the start of a new chapter for both sides shortly after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026.

The hosts enter the contest with confidence after finishing as runners-up in the World Cup and even defeating the Proteas in the semifinal during that tournament. However, this bilateral series will see both teams experiment with relatively fresh squads, with several World Cup regulars rested as managements begin preparing the next generation of T20 players.

New Zealand may still hold a slight advantage thanks to home conditions and a decent head-to-head record in recent meetings, having won four of the last five T20Is against South Africa. Players like Mitchell Santner and Devon Conway will be crucial for the Black Caps, while the Proteas will look to bounce back quickly from their recent defeat to the same opposition and test their young lineup.

With both sides eager to rebuild momentum and experiment with combinations, the opening clash promises to set the tone for what could be a competitive and entertaining series

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Live Streaming

The New Zealand vs South Africa series will be telecast on Sony Sports Network . However, fans can also enjoy the live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

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New Zealand Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Squads

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Prenelan Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lutho Sipamla, Rubin Hermann, Andile Simelane, Nqobani Mokoena

New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Tim Robinson, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner(c), Bevon Jacobs, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Ben Sears, Katene D Clarke, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes

Q

When to watch New Zealand Vs South Africa 1st T20I?

A

The match will start at 11:45 AM IST.

Q

Where will the New Zealand Vs South Africa 1st T20I be played?

A

The 1st T20I between New Zealand and South Africa is set to be played at the Mount Maunganui, Bay Oval.

Q

Where to watch New Zealand Vs South Africa 1st T20I?

A

The New Zealand vs South Africa series will be telecast on Sony Sports Network . However, fans can also enjoy the live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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