Diamonds Ain’t Forever Under Trump's Tariffs

Uncertain times for diamond workers in Surat as tariff threatens trade

Priyanka Tupe
Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Updated on:
Traders at Surat’s bustling diamond hub are worried as business is dwindling
Lost Glitter: Traders at Surat’s bustling diamond hub are worried as business is dwindling | Photo: Dinesh Parab
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A large number of people migrate to Surat from the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, especially from Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Amreli districts and take up jobs in the diamond industry.

  • According to traders, nine out of ten diamonds exported to America are from India, specifically from Surat.

  • Despite large exports, with the tariff increase, American buyers now pay 25 per cent more, and Trump’s warning that the tariff may rise to 50 per cent after August 27, would make Indian goods costlier, pushing traders to raise selling prices.

Summary
Summary of this article

A large number of people migrate to Surat from the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, especially from Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Amreli districts and take up jobs in the diamond industry.

Divyaben Makwana had not read about new tariffs on diamonds, gems and jewellery imposed by the United States. Nor had she heard about them on television. What she knew was the loss of her son, 22-year-old Kewalbhai, who died by suicide on June 14. Kewalbhai was under tremendous mental stress due to the loss of his employment as a diamond artisan.

At her modest home in Ranghavdhoot Society, a few kilometres from Katargam, Surat’s bustling diamond hub, Divyaben sat in silence. The old, four-storey building bore fading walls and no lift. Inside her two-room dwelling, a wooden cot took one side of the hall. A shrine decorated with plastic garlands stood nearby. In one corner, colourful festival goods lay unsold. On the wall with peeled pink paint hung Kewalbhai’s solitary photo, staring down from the wall, as if in witness.

She recalled the evening of June 11 when her son consumed poison. Rushed to hospital by her and his younger brother Karmdeep, he died three days later. She had borrowed Rs four lakh for his treatment.

Kewal had worked in a diamond cutting and polishing unit but had been unemployed for four months. He earned between Rs 400 and 600 a day, depending on the work available. Since March, the jobs had dried up, leaving him anxious and under stress.

At Work: Employees at a textile unit in Pooluvanpatti, Tiruppur, sorting stitched garments before they are sent for packaging and export - | Photo: Subash Sagar
Looms Spin Fear in Tamil Nadu Amid Trump Tariff Uncertainty

BY N K Bhoopesh

“He sometimes got work, often was sent back empty-handed. He was also burdened with a loan taken for his sister’s wedding and household expenses,” said Divyaben, and added, “‘I try so hard, but I don’t get any work. When I go to the market, they send me home; they say there aren’t any diamonds, so no work. What should I do, Mummy? I get anxious.’ That’s what he would tell me. I tried hard to encourage and console him, but he was completely broken within,” she said, recalling her son’s desperate pleading.

With a few deep breaths, she continued: “From the age of eighteen, he started going to work in the diamond market. His father is unable to work because of prolonged illness.”

Her younger son, Karmdeep, is eighteen. He dropped out after grade 11 and attends the nearby ‘Eagle Classes’ to learn diamond faceting while looking for a job in the diamond market at the same time. Alongside classes, he currently sells festival goods used for prayers and rituals.

“We are facing extreme economic hardship now. There isn’t enough earning for repaying debts and managing household expenses; our house rent is five months overdue,” said Divyaben.

Twenty-five years ago, Divyaben Makwana and her family migrated from Bhavnagar district in Saurashtra, Gujarat and settled in Surat. She has no permanent house or piece of agricultural land.

A large number of people migrate to Surat from the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, especially from Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Amreli districts and take up jobs in the diamond industry. These workers go to their native places only once a year. The distance from Junagadh to Surat is roughly 360 kilometres, and a round trip costs about Rs 2,000 per head.

As a result of volatility in the diamond industry and economic crises, deaths by suicide due to lack of work are not just Kewalbhai Makwana’s story.

More than 80 diamond cutting and polishing workers have died by suicide in the last year and nearly half that number were from Surat, Diamond Workers Union vice-president Bhavesh Tank said.

Shivang Joshi of the enterprise, Shiv Gems, corroborated Tank’s claim about suicides. “Such news about workers’ deaths is being carried from time to time in local newspapers and on news channels… Every week at least one or two incidents reach our ears,” he said.

However, according to multiple diamond industry workers and traders, there is no intervention by local governance on the issue of suicides, in terms of identifying patterns or providing emergency support through helplines or other means.

Apple a Day: In Kashmir, the impact of apple imports from the US was being felt long before Trump imposed 50 per cent tariff - | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
Trump Tariffs Trigger June Drop For Kashmir Apples

BY Ishfaq Naseem

Jagdishbhai Khunt, president of the Surat Diamond Association, confirmed the suicides by members of the region’s diamond industry workforce, but he has a different take. “The reasons behind suicides of workers are varied. Sometimes workers end their lives because of stress in their personal lives. Many don’t leave suicide notes behind. Whatever the numbers may be, our association received a complaint of only one such case two months ago, which I will put forth in our bimonthly meeting in August,” said Khunt. He also said that although the industry has slowed due to the tariff increase by the US, the situation is not as bad as the media portrays. With time, the state of this industry will return to normalcy, Khunt added.

Although faceting diamonds for export began in Surat in 1910 and gathered pace in the 1950s–60s, international trade in gems and jewellery had flourished here even before the fifteenth century. Surat is geographically located on the west Indian coast with a port highly favourable for exports.

Trade historian Ashin Das Gupta has written in detail about the region’s centuries-long history in his book Indian Merchants and the Decline of Surat, A.D. 1700–1750. Mediaeval history records that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj raided Surat twice, in 1664 and 1670, looting gems, jewellery and currency to strengthen his treasury. Today, the city provides employment to 1.5 million diamond workers engaged in cutting and polishing.

“Most diamond workers in Surat wouldn’t even be able to point out Israel, Palestine, or Russia and Ukraine on a world map. Yet these workers’ lives have been ruined”

Traders who import raw material into India and sell it for processing are another group of stakeholders in this business, number roughly one lakh, according to diamond trader Suresh Vohra. He has been trading in the precious gems for forty years. Brokers who connect two merchants form another group of stakeholders who have been impacted by the current tariff hike by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

There are seven to eight lakh workers in Surat who manufacture diamond-faceting machinery such as polishing wheels, magnifying glasses and weighing scales, and do other ancillary work, while 15 lakh workers are directly engaged in diamond faceting, a job which needs a high level of skill, according to trade sources.

Several diamond traders, as well as union leader Bhavesh Tank, said that beyond the increased tariff there are other factors affecting the industry.

But what is evident is that the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on gems exported from India has slowed the market down considerably. A lingering sense of joblessness and uncertainty is evident in the eyes of workers and traders.

On February 13, 2025, Trump announced a ‘Fair and Reciprocal Plan on Trade’ to levy duties on imports similar to the taxes other countries impose on US goods. Under it, from August 7, he raised the tariff on gems, diamonds and jewellery exported from India to the US to 25 per cent. Earlier it was about 10–11 per cent, an increase of fifteen percentage points. He also indicated that after August 27, this may be raised from 25 per cent to as high as 50 per cent.

Tariff Trouble

According to traders, nine out of ten diamonds exported to America are from India, specifically from Surat. According to the US International Trade Commission, in 2024, India exported $11.58 billion worth of gems and jewellery to the US, while total bilateral trade in gems was $16.89 billion. From India, exports of cut and polished diamonds to the US amounted to $5,601.24 million in FY 2023-24; in 2022-23 this figure was $7,972.16 million. Lab-grown (artificial) diamonds are also exported: in FY 2023-24 exports were valued at $831.45 million, compared to $1,088.65 million in 2022–23.

Livelihoods at Risk: Workers clean shrimp in Kumbalangi, Kerala - | Photo: Getty Images
How Trump's Tariffs Are Crushing The Shrimp Industry

BY K A Shaji

Despite large exports, with the tariff increase, American buyers now pay 25 per cent more, and Trump’s warning that the tariff may rise to 50 per cent after August 27, would make Indian goods costlier, pushing traders to raise selling prices. When buyers resist, the demand-supply chain is disrupted, and American traders press Indian merchants to lower prices to protect profits. As a result, Indian diamond prices fall and US demand drops, leading to reduced production and layoffs.

About 90 per cent of diamonds are exported to the US, five-six per cent to Canada, Hong Kong, Israel and UAE, while domestic demand remains negligible.

Dinesh Navadia, president of the Indian Diamond Institute in Surat, said: “The current situation will change; India also has the option of developing markets in other countries.” But developing markets abroad is not easy.

“Any business takes time to find customers and establish itself in a new city or marketplace. Diamonds are a luxury item, so it will certainly take a few years to build markets in other countries,” Joshi said, adding that the current slump may not hit big merchants, but smaller companies like his, are already feeling the shock from the tariff hike.

A merchant, who started his modest diamond workshop a few years ago with the help of a loan, says the sharp fall in demand due to tariffs has left units like theirs struggling to survive. “Every day I worry about how to pay the salaries of workers... If this continues, my unit too will shut down in a few months,” he says.

Geopolitics

Though the diamond industry is currently beset by tariffs, there are other reasons for the long-term slowdown. After the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022, the trade here was affected, traders said. To pressure Russia, the G7 countries imposed restrictions on unprocessed diamonds exported from Russia to India. As a result, the inflow of high-quality natural diamonds from Russia stopped, and India had to procure raw material from Belgium and other countries, which disrupted the demand-supply chain and hit India’s diamond industry.

“We have nothing to do with the Russia-Ukraine war, yet we have to bear its consequences in our business,” said Biren Sanghvi, a trader in Surat’s diamond market.

Diamond workers’ union leader Bhavesh Tank holds that the Israel-Palestine war has also struck India’s diamond trade.

“Most ratnakalakars (diamond workers) in Surat wouldn’t even be able to point out Israel, Palestine, or Russia and Ukraine on a world map. Yet these workers’ lives have been ruined,” said Tank.

Lab-grown artificial diamonds have also contributed to workers’ woes. These diamonds are produced with lower input costs and are cheaper than mined diamonds. This has affected both the prices and sales of natural diamonds and, inevitably, the availability of work and jobs for the workers who cut, polish and facet them.

Precarious Working Conditions

Sandeep Dabi, who works at a small cutting-polishing unit in Varachha, said: “We have to work at least twelve hours a day. Only two days off in a month. There’s no leave for festivals like Diwali—in fact, we have to work for long hours during festivals, but there is no compensation for overtime. I earn Rs 17,000–18,000 a month.”

Illustration: Saahil - null
The Fractured Bromance Of Trump And Modi

BY Seema Guha

These workers get none of the social security benefits—no annual bonus, provident fund, gratuity, ESIC or retirement fund. Sick leave and maternity leave are out of the question here. These small units also have poor ventilation. Workers have to climb up and down extremely narrow iron staircases. Employers don’t pay attention to occupational health issues, according to members of the workforce.

In 2022, the Centre for Labour Research and Action based in Ahmedabad published a study on diamond workers titled Uncut Diamonds: Making the Diamonds Shine Brighter. Among Surat workers who responded to this research, 64 per cent reported eye strain after a few years of cutting-polishing work. Ninety-seven per cent said they received no help for occupational health hazards and no safety training of any kind. Fifty-one per cent said that once they enter the factory, they cannot step out until the shift ends.

“Workers have to pay Rs 200 as professional tax monthly, but in return they get nothing. On the contrary, the government makes policies favourable for industrialists,” Tank pointed out. However, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on diamonds is significantly lower, profiting the merchants. Unprocessed diamonds attract 0.25 per cent GST; cut and polished diamonds 1.5 per cent; and finished jewellery three per cent. However, people who produce or provide essentials have to pay GST from five to 18 per cent.

“The diamond merchants’ lobby supports the BJP government, forcing it to make favourable decisions for them. After all, the rich wear diamond necklaces and labourers wear phansi ka phanda (hangman’s noose),” Tank said.

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
| Photo: PTI : Poll Issue: Rahul Gandhi leading the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Aurangabad, Bihar
After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?
Illustration: Vikas Thakur
How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?
| Photo: Vikram Sharma : Anxious Times: A farmer at Danoda Khurd village in Jind district, Haryana
Harsh Harvest: The US Tariff Toll On Indian Farms
Dinesh Parab/Outlook : Since August 18, everyone who stays on the footpath of Hiranandani Colony near Jai Bhim Nagar has been under the anxiety of losing their housing.
Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai, The Residents Of Jai Bhim Nagar Face Evictions

Priyanka Tupe is Assistant Editor, Outlook. She is based in Mumbai

This September 1, 2025, issue 'The Tariff Weapon of Outlook Magazine arrives at a critical moment in India’s economic story. With President Donald Trump announcing that tariffs on Indian exports to the United States will rise to 50 per cent. It appeared in print as 'Diamond Ain't Forever'

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Should Indian Players Boycott Matches Against Pakistan? Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In

  2. Adam Zampa Reprimanded For Code Of Conduct Breach In First ODI Against South Africa

  3. Vinod Kambli’s Health Struggles: Brother Virendra Shares Emotional Update

  4. England To Tour Sri Lanka In January-February 2026 For ODIs And T20Is Ahead Of T20 World Cup

  5. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Briefly Removed From ODI Rankings; ICC Corrects It

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stars Of The Open 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Preview, Players - All You Need To Know

  2. Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  3. Swiatek/Ruud Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai, The Residents Of Jai Bhim Nagar Face Evictions

  2. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  3. The Fable Of Free Trade

  4. Delhi Police Files Attempt-To-Murder Case After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

  5. The Fractured Bromance Of Trump And Modi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Embassy of the State of Palestine's Statement on Anas Al-Shareef's Killing

  2. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  3. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  4. US Pressure On India For Buying Russian Crude Oil 'Unjustified': Russian Diplomat

  5. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

Latest Stories

  1. No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor Regrets Not Being Able To Retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan In The Sequel

  2. Twin Earthquakes Rock Himachal Pradesh's Chamba District

  3. Garo Body Takes Statehood Demand To Delhi, Submits Memorandum For Garoland

  4. Makers Of Rajinikanth's Coolie Accepted ‘A’ Certificate After Refusing To Make More Cuts, CBFC Tells Madras High Court

  5. Three People Dead After Building Collapses In Delhi's Daryaganj

  6. Netanyahu Accuses Australian PM Of ‘Betraying’ Israel Amid Diplomatic Row

  7. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  8. The Fable Of Free Trade