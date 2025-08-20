“While 25 per cent will make us uncompetitive, a 50 per cent tariff will make it practically impossible for us to do business,” says Coimbatore-based industrialist Ravi Sam, a former chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Tamil Nadu. “We are still hoping, though, for a negotiated trade deal with the US, which is actually targeting the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates). The US has, in fact, targeted all BRICS countries except China. I still think the issue can be resolved through talks. Many of our textile export industries are tuned to the requirements of the US markets, where 70 per cent of the bedsheets exported from India go as well as 50 per cent of the bath towels imported by the US. Once the US finds new markets, then it would be very difficult to bring them back. Having said that, the tariff would affect the US economy as well. In the short term, at least, they will have to face inflation and accompanying problems.”