Who Is ‘Vajpayee of Coimbatore-Tiruppur’, CP Radhakrishnan, In V-P Race?

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the ceremonial parade celebrating 66th Maharashtra Day at Shivaji Park, Dadar, on May 1, 2025 in Mumbai. Photo: Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the ceremonial parade celebrating 66th Maharashtra Day at Shivaji Park, Dadar, on May 1, 2025 in Mumbai. Photo: Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times via Getty Images