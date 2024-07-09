United States

Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said

Despite the concerns and mounting pressure on Biden to drop out from the race, Donald Trump has stated that there is no chance the 81-year-old leader will step aside.

As the race to the White House continues, concerns regarding President Joe Biden's ability to contest have been making rounds on the internet. With Biden's age and his poor performance in the debate, many Americans, including Democrat members have stated that the 81-year-old leader must consider dropping out.

However, as per former President Donald Trump and Republican candidate for POTUS, Joe Biden will not be dropping out of the race any time soon.

Last week, reports alleged that Biden was considering dropping out of the Presidential race. However, the White House dismissed these reports and Joe Biden himself stated that he is "not going anywhere" and is in the race to win it.

When asked if he thinks Biden should or will drop out from the race, Donald Trump said no.

In a telephonic interview with Sean Hannity from FOX News, the 77-yearold leader stated that Biden "might very well stay in" the race despite the pressure on him to dropout.

“He’s got an ego and he doesn’t want to quit,” Trump told Hannity, adding that “He (Biden) doesn’t want to do that. It just looks to me like that’s what he wants.”

While speaking to the FOX News anchor, the former president added that the Democratic Party has "very little power to force Biden out of the race". Unless they were to invoke the 25th amendment of the constitution.

"[Biden] has all the power, he has the delegates. He doesn’t have to get out," Trump added.

What Is The 25th Amendment?

Under this constitutional provision, the Vice President and members of the Cabinet will have the power to declare that the President is unable to discharge his duties as the head of the office and the country.

As per Section 3 of the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution - "Whenever the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, and until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, such powers and duties shall be discharged by the Vice President as Acting President."

Kamala Harris Most Likely To Replace Biden, Says Trump

After stating that he does not expect that Biden will droput from the race, the former president added that in case Biden does step aside, he expects Vice President Kamala Harris to be named as the presidential candidate.

"I think it will be her. I think they are very concerned about the vote if it’s not her… They are gun shy, they don’t want to do it any other way," stated Trump.

As per the latest national polls, its a neck and neck fight between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Both candidates will face their nominations soon as they come closer to voting day.

However, if Biden were to be replaced by Harris, certain polls have projected that she may do better than Biden, but would face a tight contest.

As per a CNN poll, voters favor Trump (49 percent) over Biden (43 percent) by six points. When it comes to Harris, the VP trails with 45 percent as compared to 47 percent of support for Donald Trump.

The Presidential Election is set to be held on November 5, 2024.

