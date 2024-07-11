International

NATO Summit 2024: China Slams 'Decisive Enabler' Charge, Accuses US-led Bloc Of Spreading Lies

In the communique published on Day 2 of the NATO Summit, the 32 member states expressed "profound concern" over China's deep ties with Russia

With the NATO Summit 2024 underway in Washington DC, China has blasted the US-led western alliance for spreading "lies, smears and provocations". The statements from Beijing come after NATO allies referred to it as a "decisive enabler" for Russia in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

This warning from China also comes after NATO leaders vowed to support Ukraine and bolster its defences against Russia.

A spokesperson for China's mission to the EU stated that NATO must "stop hyping up the so-called China threat and provoking confrontation and rivalry, and do more to contribute to world peace and stability”.

In the communique published on Day 2 of the NATO Summit, the 32 member states expressed "profound concern" over China's deep ties with Russia and alleged that Beijing has "become a decisive enabler of Russia's war against Ukraine through its no limits partnership".

NATO allies further urged China to "cease all material and political support to Russia’s war effort," adding that Beijing “cannot enable the largest war in Europe in recent history without this negatively impacting its interests and reputation."

Not only did NATO allies slam China's ties with Russia, but also raised their concerns regarding CHina's growing activities in outer space, the cyber space and its nuclear arsenal.

“We remain open to constructive engagement with the PRC, including to build reciprocal transparency with the view of safeguarding the Alliance’s security interests,” read the statement issued by the 32 member countries.

“At the same time, we are boosting our shared awareness, enhancing our resilience and preparedness, and protecting against the PRC’s coercive tactics and efforts to divide the Alliance," the statement added further.

The NATO Summit 2024 is underway in the US capital of Washington DC. The summit kicked off on July 9 and will conclude on July 11. This summit marks the first for new members Finland and Sweden and the last for outgoing Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Furthermore. this summit has also marked 75 years of the primary western alliance.

