US Penalty Risk On Russian Oil Could Add $9–11 Billion To India’s Import Bill

India has significantly benefited from a strategic shift to discounted Russian crude following the Western sanctions on Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
US tariffs India
India’s continued import of Russian crude has also drawn criticism from Western allies, despite India’s repeated assertion that its energy sourcing decisions are based purely on economic and strategic considerations. Photo: File photo
info_icon

India may face a sharp rise of $9–11 billion in its annual oil import bill if it is forced to scale back purchases of Russian crude oil amid mounting pressure from the United States, analysts have warned.

The projection follows US President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a 25% tariff on Indian exports, along with the threat of additional, unspecified penalties for India’s continued imports of Russian oil and military equipment. While the tariff has already been notified, the proposed penalties linked to India’s energy trade with Moscow remain under consideration.

India — the world’s third-largest oil consumer and importer — has significantly benefited from a strategic shift to discounted Russian crude following the Western sanctions on Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Russian oil, which comprised less than 0.2% of India’s crude imports before the war, now accounts for 35–40% of the country's oil basket. This shift has helped lower India's energy costs, keep domestic fuel prices stable, and contain inflation, according to energy trade analysts.

“If US sanctions force India to pivot away from Russian supplies, the economic impact will be immediate and significant,” said a senior analyst at the Centre for Energy and Trade Studies. “Replacing cheap Russian oil with market-priced alternatives could cost India an additional $9 to $11 billion annually.”

Trump announced 25 per cent tariff on India - FILE PHOTO
Trump’s 25% Tariff Poses Growth Risk—But India Is Far From ‘Dead Economy’

BY Outlook News Desk

Refining Margins Under Threat

India’s twin strategy — importing discounted Russian crude and exporting high-value refined products — has not only kept the domestic market stable but also delivered record profits for Indian refiners.

Two companies in particular — Reliance Industries Ltd and Nayara Energy — are at the forefront of this trade. Together, they account for over 50% of India’s daily Russian crude imports, estimated between 1.7 to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2025.

Reliance, one of the world’s largest diesel exporters, has extensively leveraged the Russian discount to maintain strong refining margins, with exports to Europe averaging 200,000 bpd in 2024 and 185,000 bpd so far this year, according to data from Kpler.

Nayara, which is partly owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, has recently come under renewed scrutiny after being sanctioned by the European Union last month. This puts the company — and potentially India’s refining sector — in a precarious position as geopolitical tensions rise.

Strategic And Diplomatic Balancing Act

India’s continued import of Russian crude has also drawn criticism from Western allies, despite India’s repeated assertion that its energy sourcing decisions are based purely on economic and strategic considerations.

“The sourcing of defence requirements and energy needs is guided solely by our national security imperatives and prevailing global circumstances,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, in a recent briefing.

With pressure mounting from Washington and trade relations with the US already strained, New Delhi finds itself walking a tightrope between maintaining affordable energy access and avoiding punitive action from its largest trading partner.

So far, Indian officials have stopped short of announcing any change in procurement strategy. However, the stakes continue to rise as diplomatic negotiations intensify ahead of a potential September deadline, by which several Western nations — including the UK — are expected to review their positions on India’s alignment with Russia.

As the situation develops, India's leadership will be forced to weigh economic pragmatism against geopolitical risk, with energy security, inflation, and export competitiveness hanging in the balance.

- With inputs from PTI.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball