Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

Washington ramps up pressure on Moscow as India may halt one-third of its crude supply from Russia.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dinald trump russian oil imports India Narendra modi
While replacing Russian oil could raise India’s import costs, lower global prices may soften the blow. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trump says Modi assured India will stop buying Russian oil.

  • Russia supplies one-third of India’s crude, making the shift significant.

  • U.S. tariffs on India target its Russian oil purchases.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him India will stop buying oil from Russia, as Washington intensifies efforts to curb Moscow’s energy revenues amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to Reuters, Trump told reporters during a White House event that Modi had pledged to end India’s purchases of Russian crude, a move he described as significant in the U.S. push to pressure Russia into negotiating a peace deal. “So I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia,” Trump said. “That’s a big step. Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing.”

India and China are the two largest buyers of Russian seaborne crude exports, taking advantage of discounted prices after European buyers reduced purchases and Western sanctions cut Moscow off from traditional energy markets following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Marco Rubio - X
Rubio Backs US Tariff Hike On India For Purchasing Russian Oil

BY Outlook News Desk

The Indian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to emailed questions from Reuters about whether Modi had made such a commitment.

Later on Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he told Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato during talks in Washington that the Trump administration expects Japan to stop importing Russian energy as well. “Minister Kato and I also discussed important issues pertaining to the U.S.-Japan economic relationship and the Administration's expectation that Japan stop importing Russian energy,” Bessent said on X. The Japanese government did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters reported.

Related Content
Related Content

Russia remains India’s top oil supplier, exporting 1.62 million barrels per day to India in September — roughly one-third of the country’s total oil imports, according to Reuters. Indian officials have previously defended those purchases as essential to maintaining national energy security amid high global prices.

Trump’s aides have also criticised India. - File Photo
Modi Reaffirms Strong India-US Ties After Trump’s Warning On Russian Oil, Tariffs

BY Outlook News Desk

While replacing Russian oil could raise India’s import costs, lower global prices may soften the blow. Benchmark Brent crude futures fell to a five-month low on Wednesday amid concerns about a growing market surplus.

A decision by India to halt imports would mark a major policy shift by one of Russia’s key energy customers and could influence other nations still purchasing Russian crude. Trump has sought to use bilateral relationships to enforce economic isolation on Moscow rather than relying solely on multilateral sanctions, Reuters reported.

The announcement followed a recent meeting between Modi and Sergio Gor, Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to India. The two discussed defence, trade and technology issues. Gor’s appointment, as a close ally of Trump, was widely seen as a signal of Washington’s intent to strengthen ties with New Delhi.

China slammed the US-backed G7–NATO tariff plan as unilateral bullying and economic coercion. - null
'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

BY Outlook News Desk

Trump said India could not stop shipments “immediately”, calling it “a little bit of a process, but that process will be over soon.”

Despite pressing India, Trump has refrained from placing similar demands on China, whose energy ties with Moscow remain extensive. The U.S. trade war with Beijing has complicated those diplomatic efforts, with Trump reportedly reluctant to escalate tensions further by targeting Chinese oil imports.

Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Indian exports earlier this year after trade talks failed to produce an agreement, later adding another 25% in response to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil. India criticised the move, noting that other major importers such as China and Turkey were not subject to comparable tariffs.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round One Day 2 Updates: Ishan Kishan Eyes Double Ton As Jharkhand Dominate

  2. Gill Hugging Rohit, Kohli's Thumbs-Up And More: Best Moments From Indian Team's Australia Departure

  3. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: What Is India's Position After Pakistan's Win Over South Africa?

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group A Day 1 Report: Siddhesh Lad’s 116, Ajay Mandal Delivers Rescue Ton

  5. Nepal Vs Oman Highlights, ICC T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Bhurtel, Jha Star As NEP Beat OMN By 38 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  2. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  3. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  4. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

  2. Ashley Tellis Arrest By FBI Triggers Political Debate In India

  3. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

  4. Day In Pics: October 15, 2025

  5. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala During Ayurvedic Visit

Entertainment News

  1. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  2. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  3. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  4. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  5. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala During Ayurvedic Visit

  2. Russia Pushes Back Against Trump Warning That The Russian Economy Is Near Collapse

  3. Dozens Killed As Afghan Taliban, Pakistan Exchange Deadliest Gunfire In Years

  4. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

  5. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

Latest Stories

  1. Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur, Lalu And Rabri By His Side

  2. Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat Fame Actor, Passes Away At 68 After Battling Cancer

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round One Day 1 Key Updates: Ishan Kishan Steals The Show With Magnificent Century

  4. Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP): Stages, Implementation, Challenges, and Effectiveness in Combating Air Pollution

  5. Diwali 2025: From Thamma To Bison - Films Releasing In Theatres During Diwali

  6. Pakistan Vs England Highlights, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, Teams Share Points

  7. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  8. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence