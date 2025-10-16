According to Reuters, Trump told reporters during a White House event that Modi had pledged to end India’s purchases of Russian crude, a move he described as significant in the U.S. push to pressure Russia into negotiating a peace deal. “So I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia,” Trump said. “That’s a big step. Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing.”