Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India and the United States share a “very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” while responding to US President Donald Trump’s latest comments on bilateral ties.
“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments, positive assessment of ties,” Modi said.
Trump had earlier told reporters in the Oval Office that India and the US have a “special relationship,” adding, “I’ll always be friends with (Narendra) Modi, he’s a great prime minister. But I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment. We just have moments on occasion,” PTI reported.
He said he was “very disappointed” over India’s purchase of Russian crude oil. “We put a very big tariff on India, 50 per cent tariff, very high tariff,” Trump added. His remarks followed a Truth Social post claiming the US had “lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China,” alongside a photo of Modi with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at an SCO summit in Tianjin.
Trump’s aides have also criticised India. Peter Navarro wrote on X that India’s tariffs cost US jobs and its oil trade funds Russia’s war. Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council, said Trump and his team were “disappointed that India continues to fund Russia’s Ukraine war.”
(With inputs from PTI)