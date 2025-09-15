'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

​He said, “The majority of countries, including the US and Europe, continue to engage in trade with Russia. The normal exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Russian enterprises comply with WTO (World Trade Organisation) rules and market principles, are not targeted at any third party, and should not be subject to interference or influence from any third party.” On Saturday, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi also rebuffed the US call to G7 countries, saying that war cannot solve problems and sanctions only complicate them.