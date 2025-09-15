'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

China slammed the US-backed G7–NATO tariff plan as unilateral bullying and economic coercion.
It defended its trade with Russia as legal and compliant with WTO rules.
China warned of countermeasures if pressured, urging dialogue to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
Beijing called Washington's proposal for the G7 and NATO nations to impose tariffs on China and other nations that purchase Russian oil a "typical act of unilateral bullying" and "economic coercion" on Monday, threatening retaliatory actions if the proposal is implemented.
According to PTI, as the US and Chinese delegations reassembled in Spain on Monday for the second day of their discussions on trade and economic matters, China rejected the US drive.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Lin Jian stated during a routine news briefing that China's regular energy and economic cooperation with nations worldwide, including Russia, is acceptable, legal, and above reproach.
Lin's comments came in response to reports that the US has urged G7 and NATO countries to impose tariffs on China over its Russian oil purchases, seeking to pressure Beijing's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
“The US move is a typical act of unilateral bullying and economic coercion, which seriously undermines international trade rules and threatens the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains,” Lin said.
“Facts have proven that coercion and pressure are unpopular and will not solve the problem. China’s position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear. Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way out,” he said.
In an effort to help resolve the situation in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that NATO nations should slap 50–100 per cent tariffs on China and cease purchasing oil from Russia.
During a call with G7 finance ministers that same day, Treasury Secretary Bessent restated President Trump's appeal to the bloc's allies to join the United States in levying tariffs on nations that buy oil from Russia in an effort to put a stop to the conflict in Ukraine.
PTI reported that Lin emphasised that since the start of the Ukraine crisis, China has maintained an impartial stance and supported peace negotiations.
He stated, “We firmly oppose targeting China with unlawful, unilateral sanctions. If China’s rights are harmed, we’ll take resolute countermeasures to protect our interests.”
He said, “The majority of countries, including the US and Europe, continue to engage in trade with Russia. The normal exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Russian enterprises comply with WTO (World Trade Organisation) rules and market principles, are not targeted at any third party, and should not be subject to interference or influence from any third party.” On Saturday, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi also rebuffed the US call to G7 countries, saying that war cannot solve problems and sanctions only complicate them.
Although the US has frequently accused China and India of buying Russian oil even when Beijing is not subject to tariffs for it, Bessent's speech did not specifically name any nations.
India is subject to 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, 25 per cent of which are related to Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.