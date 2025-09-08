Zelensky Supports US Tariffs on India and Other Countries Trading with Russia Amid Conflict

Zelensky described imposing tariffs on nations dealing with Russia as “the right idea” amid ongoing military aggression in Ukraine.
The Trump administration signals tougher sanctions, with officials naming India’s oil imports from Russia as a key concern.
India maintains its stance for dialogue and peace, with Modi reaffirming support for an early resolution while strengthening ties with Ukraine.
Despite New Delhi's increased diplomatic efforts to help mediate an end to the conflict in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has supported US tariffs on nations such as India.
“I think the idea to put tariffs on the country...continuing to make deals with Russia is the right idea,” said Zelensky in an interview with ABC News.
Reportedly, he was asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's travel to China for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conference, where Modi was photographed with the Russian and Chinese leaders.
His statment followed the Trump administration gearing up to increase sanctions on Russia. There was no diplomatic breakthrough at Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last month.
Trump declared on Sunday that he is prepared to increase penalties against Russia. Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council, also alluded to the imposition of additional sanctions on Moscow, pointing to India as an example.
“At the National Economic Council, we are responsible for making sure that sanctions get enforced and that people who are helping Russia with their war against Ukraine...for example, what India has been doing by buying Russian oil...that we’re ready to respond to them economically,” said Hassett after the latest Russian military strikes on Ukraine. “I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of talk today and tomorrow about the level of sanctions and the timing of sanctions."
India has increased its support for ending the violence in Ukraine in recent weeks. Zelensky and Modi had two conversations about it last month. Modi expressed his satisfaction at having a conversation with Zelenskyy and learning about his thoughts on the latest events.
"I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine,” Modi said on X.