Zelensky Supports US Tariffs on India and Other Countries Trading with Russia Amid Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky endorses US tariffs on countries, including India, that maintain trade with Russia, even as India urges a peaceful resolution to the war.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump and Zelensky
Trump and Zelensky . Photo: AP screengrab
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zelensky described imposing tariffs on nations dealing with Russia as “the right idea” amid ongoing military aggression in Ukraine.

  • The Trump administration signals tougher sanctions, with officials naming India’s oil imports from Russia as a key concern.

  • India maintains its stance for dialogue and peace, with Modi reaffirming support for an early resolution while strengthening ties with Ukraine.

Despite New Delhi's increased diplomatic efforts to help mediate an end to the conflict in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has supported US tariffs on nations such as India. 

“I think the idea to put tariffs on the country...continuing to make deals with Russia is the right idea,” said Zelensky in an interview with ABC News.

Reportedly, he was asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's travel to China for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conference, where Modi was photographed with the Russian and Chinese leaders. 

His statment followed the Trump administration gearing up to increase sanctions on Russia.  There was no diplomatic breakthrough at Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last month.

PM Modi with Emmanuel Macron - | Photo: @pmoindia on Youtube via PTI
Modi and Macron Discuss Ukraine Crisis, Reaffirm Strong India-France Partnership

BY Outlook News Desk

Trump declared on Sunday that he is prepared to increase penalties against Russia.  Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council, also alluded to the imposition of additional sanctions on Moscow, pointing to India as an example.

Related Content
Related Content

“At the National Economic Council, we are responsible for making sure that sanctions get enforced and that people who are helping Russia with their war against Ukraine...for example, what India has been doing by buying Russian oil...that we’re ready to respond to them economically,” said Hassett after the latest Russian military strikes on Ukraine. “I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of talk today and tomorrow about the level of sanctions and the timing of sanctions."

India has increased its support for ending the violence in Ukraine in recent weeks.  Zelensky and Modi had two conversations about it last month.  Modi expressed his satisfaction at having a conversation with Zelenskyy and learning about his thoughts on the latest events.

"I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine,” Modi said on X.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill To Saim Ayub - Here Are Five Batters To Watch Out At Marquee Tournament

  3. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

  4. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Guide Hosts To Record Victory - Data Debrief

  5. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  3. US Open: 'Seeing You More Than My Family' – Alcaraz Lauds Rival Sinner After Triumph

  4. US Open Final: Sensational Alcaraz Dethrones Sinner In Style - Data Debrief

  5. Alcaraz Vs Sinner, US Open 2025 Final: Spaniard Reigns Supreme In New York, Climbs To World No. 1

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  2. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  3. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Day In Pics: September 07, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

  3. Carlo Acutis, ‘God’s Influencer’, Declared Catholic Church’s First Millennial Saint

  4. South Korea To Bring Home 300 Workers Detained In Massive Hyundai Plant Raid In Georgia

  5. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Resigns

Latest Stories

  1. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  2. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'

  3. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Hosts Register Record Win In Southampton

  4. September 8, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo Scorpio, and Pisces

  5. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  6. Catalan Grand Prix: Alex Marquez Delivers Flawless Ride To Claim MotoGP Victory In Barcelona

  7. Trump Signals 'Second Phase' of Sanctions on Russia, Targets Oil Trade with India

  8. AAP Calls Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Husband’s Presence at Official Meetings 'Unconstitutional'