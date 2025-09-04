EU Leaders Urge Modi To Help End Ukraine War, Trade Talks Also On Agenda

The leaders called on India’s continued engagement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and emphasized its potential to help pave the way toward peace.

- EU leaders urging India to play a constructive role in persuading Russia to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

- A readout from India’s Ministry of External Affairs noted that Modi reaffirmed his government’s consistent support for a peaceful resolution and the restoration of stability in Ukraine.

- The call came as both sides expressed intent to conclude free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations by year-end.

European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, urging India to play a constructive role in persuading Russia to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

In statements shared after their call, the EU leadership highlighted that the conflict has far-reaching implications for global security and economic stability. They called on India’s continued engagement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and emphasized its potential to help pave the way toward peace.

A readout from India’s Ministry of External Affairs noted that Modi reaffirmed his government’s consistent support for a peaceful resolution and the restoration of stability in Ukraine. The leaders also exchanged views on key international and regional issues, underscoring the strategic importance of the India-EU partnership in addressing global challenges.

The call came as both sides expressed intent to conclude free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations by year-end. The EU leaders welcomed progress across sectors—including trade, technology, investment, sustainability, defense, security, and supply chains—and welcomed Modi’s invitation to hold the next India-EU Summit in India, with plans to finalize a joint strategic agenda by early 2026.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha. The Indian minister reiterated support for an early end to the conflict and the establishment of enduring peace.

