PM Modi, Zelenskyy Discuss Ukraine Crisis; India Reaffirms Push for Peace

Modi stressed India’s unwavering support for the “earliest restoration of peace.”
Zelenskyy briefed Modi on latest developments and thanked him for condolences to victims.
Ukraine expressed readiness for talks with Russia; leaders aligned ahead of SCO Summit.
In a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his support for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine, according to PM Modi's office.
According to Reuters, Zelenskyy shared his perspective on recent developments related to Ukraine, while PM Modi stressed India’s support for efforts aimed at the earliest restoration of peace, it said in a statement.
“The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” it said.
In front of European leaders on Saturday, Zelenskyy told Prime Minister Modi about his fruitful and significant discussions with Trump. He also reiterated Ukraine's willingness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“I thank the Prime Minister for his words of condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. We coordinated our positions ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. The end of this war must begin with an immediate ceasefire, with the necessary silence. This position is understood and supported by everyone," Zelenskyy said on X.
Zelenskyy asserted that India was “ready to make the necessary efforts and to deliver the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders" ahead of the crucial SCO Summit.