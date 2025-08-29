Ukraine Won't Accept Territorial Concessions Or Capitulation Demands From Moscow: Ukraine's Ambassador To India

1: Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, said that Ukraine will not accept territorial concessions or capitulation demands from Moscow.
Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, reiterated that Kyiv "will not give up and will not accept any territorial concessions."
Speaking to PTI Videos on Thursday night, the envoy alleged that Moscow had benefitted from trading with New Delhi.
He claimed Russia could struggle to fund its social programmes as early as next year, stressing that the Kremlin should "use this (oil) money for enhancing the social situation in Russia" and "not to feed the war."
Polishchuk’s remarks came in the backdrop of the Trump administration in the US imposing a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, effective August 27. The move dealt a blow to India-US relations, with President Donald Trump not only doubling tariffs on Indian goods but also adding a 25 per cent duty tied to India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.
On the war, the ambassador underlined Ukraine’s uncompromising stance: it "will not give up and will not accept any territorial concessions, or capitulation demands from Moscow."
Asked about US trade advisor Peter Navarro’s comment that "the road to peace runs, at least partly, through New Delhi," he responded: "It's probably a question for the US Embassy here, not for me."
At the same time, he praised India’s efforts to push for a peaceful resolution, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role. "We actually expected this unwavering support from the Government of India," he noted.
Polishchuk also recalled Modi’s letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Ukraine’s National Day. With both India and Ukraine celebrating independence in August, he described the coincidence as a symbol of their shared commitment to democracy and sovereignty.
On a possible Zelenskyy visit to India, the envoy said, "Yes, we have the invitation pending since last year. So I hope that it will happen definitely," he said, recalling Modi’s own visit to Ukraine in August 2023.