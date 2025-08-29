Russian Strikes In Dnipropetrovsk Kill Two Civilians As Kyiv Confirms Moscow Advance

Drone attacks and shelling hit central Ukraine; civilians killed and wounded as Russian forces enter previously safer regions.

Cars are seen damaged in front of a destroyed residential building after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky
  • Russian strikes in Dnipropetrovsk killed two civilians and wounded three others, including a 50-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man.

  • Kyiv confirmed Russian troops had entered the region, previously considered largely safe from intense fighting.

  • The attacks highlight Moscow’s advancing operations into central Ukraine, beyond the regions it officially claims.

Two people were killed in overnight Russian strikes in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region on Thursday night, local officials said on Friday, marking a worrying escalation after Kyiv admitted for the first time that Moscow’s forces had advanced into the area.

“Unfortunately, two people died, a man and a woman. Sincere condolences to the relatives,” Sergiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration, wrote on Telegram. He added that a 50-year-old woman was also wounded in the drone strike on the Synelnyky district.

According to AFP, a separate attack on the city of Dnipro left two more people injured, including a 46-year-old man who was reported to be in a “serious condition.” The strikes highlight the growing reach of Russian forces into regions that had previously been largely spared from major fighting.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Dnipropetrovsk, a central administrative area and major transport hub, had largely avoided heavy combat. AFP reported that until recently, the region had remained on the periphery of the conflict, with fighting concentrated further east and south.

Kyiv acknowledged on Tuesday that Russian troops had entered the region, following claims by Moscow since last month that its forces had captured several settlements there. The development marked the first official confirmation from Ukrainian authorities that Moscow had extended its advance into Dnipropetrovsk.

AFP added that Dnipropetrovsk is not one of the five Ukrainian regions, Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Crimea, that Russia has publicly claimed as its territory. Nevertheless, the Russian military has asserted control over some settlements in the region since July, raising concerns about further incursions.

Mr Lysak’s statement emphasised the human cost of the attacks, with civilians caught in the crossfire. “Unfortunately, two people died, a man and a woman. Sincere condolences to the relatives,” he wrote, underlining the ongoing threat to ordinary residents as the conflict continues to expand.

The latest strikes in Dnipropetrovsk come amid broader military activity across Ukraine, as Russian forces seek to consolidate gains and push into regions previously considered relatively safe. AFP reported that Ukrainian authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, reinforcing defences and calling for international support.

(With inputs form AFP)

