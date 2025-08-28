White House Adviser Labels Ukraine Crisis ‘Modi’s War’ Amid Tariff Escalation

Navarro proposed a 25% reduction in U.S. tariffs on Indian goods if India discontinues buying Russian crude

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
US trump tariff
The heightened tariffs could have severe economic impacts, affecting over half of India's $87 billion in annual exports to the U.S. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- Navarro went as far as to call the conflict “Modi’s war,” asserting that India is indirectly funding Moscow’s "war machine" and burdening American taxpayers.

- The heightened tariffs could have severe economic impacts, affecting over half of India's $87 billion in annual exports to the U.S

- These comments followed the Trump administration's decision to double tariffs on Indian imports—from 25% to 50%

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro intensified pressure on India by accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of fueling Russia’s war in Ukraine through New Delhi's continued purchase of discounted Russian oil. Navarro went as far as to call the conflict “Modi’s war,” asserting that India is indirectly funding Moscow’s "war machine" and burdening American taxpayers.

Navarro proposed a 25% reduction in U.S. tariffs on Indian goods if India discontinues buying Russian crude. He stressed that “everybody in America loses” from India’s stance, citing diminished jobs, factory closings, and increased taxpayer burden due to aid commitments to Ukraine.

These comments followed the Trump administration's decision to double tariffs on Indian imports—from 25% to 50%—as a retaliatory measure tied to India's energy policy. U.S. officials argue that India’s purchases fund Putin’s aggression.

The heightened tariffs could have severe economic impacts, affecting over half of India's $87 billion in annual exports to the U.S. Key sectors likely to suffer include engineering, textiles, jewelry, and furniture. In response, India has criticized the tariffs as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable,” defending its energy decisions as necessary to stabilize domestic markets.

Related Content
Related Content

The developments mark a significant strain in U.S.–India relations, prompting warnings from analysts of potential long-term disruption in strategic cooperation and trade dynamics. Indian leadership, meanwhile, affirms it will continue to prioritize energy security and national autonomy.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Us Open 2025: Alexander Zverev And Alex De Minaur Make Flawless Starts

  2. US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Reaches Third Round With Confident Win

  3. US Open 2025: Taylor Fritz Digs Deep In Comeback, Casper Ruud Crashes Out In Second Round

  4. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Withdraws Through Injury Ahead Of Second Round

  5. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Outclasses Zachary Svajda To Secure Third-round Place

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  2. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Sails Into Rd Of 16

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

  2. The Political Tug-of-War Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

  3. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  4. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  5. Stalin Says Deletion Of Voters’ Names In Bihar Worse Than Terrorism

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  2. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  3. Tropical Storm Kajiki Kills Eight in Vietnam, Thailand

  4. The Tariff Logjam

  5. Tirupur Exporters Scale Back Production Ahead Of 50 Per Cent US Tariff

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch