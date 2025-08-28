White House Adviser Labels Ukraine Crisis ‘Modi’s War’ Amid Tariff Escalation

- Navarro went as far as to call the conflict “Modi’s war,” asserting that India is indirectly funding Moscow’s "war machine" and burdening American taxpayers.
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro intensified pressure on India by accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of fueling Russia’s war in Ukraine through New Delhi's continued purchase of discounted Russian oil. Navarro went as far as to call the conflict “Modi’s war,” asserting that India is indirectly funding Moscow’s "war machine" and burdening American taxpayers.
Navarro proposed a 25% reduction in U.S. tariffs on Indian goods if India discontinues buying Russian crude. He stressed that “everybody in America loses” from India’s stance, citing diminished jobs, factory closings, and increased taxpayer burden due to aid commitments to Ukraine.
These comments followed the Trump administration's decision to double tariffs on Indian imports—from 25% to 50%—as a retaliatory measure tied to India's energy policy. U.S. officials argue that India’s purchases fund Putin’s aggression.
The heightened tariffs could have severe economic impacts, affecting over half of India's $87 billion in annual exports to the U.S. Key sectors likely to suffer include engineering, textiles, jewelry, and furniture. In response, India has criticized the tariffs as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable,” defending its energy decisions as necessary to stabilize domestic markets.
The developments mark a significant strain in U.S.–India relations, prompting warnings from analysts of potential long-term disruption in strategic cooperation and trade dynamics. Indian leadership, meanwhile, affirms it will continue to prioritize energy security and national autonomy.