Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

In 2022, the ‘Centre for Labour Research and Action’ based in Ahmedabad, published a study on diamond workers titled ‘Uncut Diamonds: Making the Diamonds Shine Brighter’. Among the Surat workers who participated in this research, 64 per cent reported experiencing eye strain after a few years of working in cutting and polishing. 97 per cent of workers said they received no help for occupational health hazards and no safety training of any kind. 51 per cent of workers noted that, once they enter the factory, they cannot step out until the shift ends. In small units, workers’ phones are even seized before they sit down at the polishing wheels. Many expressed resentment about the professional tax deducted monthly from their salaries.