Utah Jazz 101-131 Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA: Holmgren, Williams Register 15th Straight Win
Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams each scored 25 points and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder improved to 23-1 with their 15th straight victory, routing the Utah Jazz 131-101 on Sunday night. Holmgren added nine rebounds, and Williams had eight assists. Aaron Wiggins scored 19 points, while Branden Carlson had a season-high 13 points. Oklahoma City shot 58% from the field and made 21 3-pointers. The Thunder scored 27 points off 17 Utah turnovers. Kyle Filipkowski led the Jazz with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Walter Clayton Jr. and Taylor Hendricks added 20 points apiece. Clayton had nine assists.
CLOSE