Utah Jazz 101-131 Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA: Holmgren, Williams Register 15th Straight Win

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams each scored 25 points and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder improved to 23-1 with their 15th straight victory, routing the Utah Jazz 131-101 on Sunday night. Holmgren added nine rebounds, and Williams had eight assists. Aaron Wiggins scored 19 points, while Branden Carlson had a season-high 13 points. Oklahoma City shot 58% from the field and made 21 3-pointers. The Thunder scored 27 points off 17 Utah turnovers. Kyle Filipkowski led the Jazz with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Walter Clayton Jr. and Taylor Hendricks added 20 points apiece. Clayton had nine assists.

NBA: Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Chet Holmgren (7) keeps the ball away from Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Bethany Baker
1/8
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski, left, dribbles around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Bethany Baker
2/8
NBA Basketball Game: Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) prepares to shoot as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) blocks and guard Cason Wallace (22) and center/forward Chet Holmgren (7) defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Bethany Baker
3/8
NBA Basketball Game: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz shot clock malfunctions during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Bethany Baker
4/8
NBA Basketball: Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks, right, drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder center Branden Carlson defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Bethany Baker
5/8
NBA Basketball: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) defends Utah Jazz guard Walter Clayton Jr., right, as he tries to drive to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Bethany Baker
6/8
NBA 2025-26: Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) reacts to a call as Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Bethany Baker
7/8
NBA 2025-26: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace, right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Bethany Baker
8/8
Thunder Jazz Basketball
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) dribbles as Utah Jazz forward/center Kevin Love (42) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Bethany Baker
