NBA: Naz Reid's Go-Ahead 3-Pointer Helps Minnesota Timberwolves Pip Los Angeles Clippers 109-106
Naz Reid made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining, Jaden McDaniels scored 27 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-106 in the NBA on Sunday (December 7, 2025). Julius Randle added 24 points for Minnesota. Reid's big shot capped a 19-point night off the bench, including 5 of 8 from deep. McDaniels then made two free throws with 4.8 seconds left and the Timberwolves held on. Minnesota won their season-high fifth straight game. The Clippers have lost seven of eight.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE