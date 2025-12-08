NBA: Naz Reid's Go-Ahead 3-Pointer Helps Minnesota Timberwolves Pip Los Angeles Clippers 109-106

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, right, celebrates after a go-ahead 3-point basket with guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Matt Krohn

1/9 Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez, left, shoots the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Matt Krohn





2/9 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, works around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Matt Krohn





3/9 Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, left, works around Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Matt Krohn





4/9 Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) looks to shoot as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Matt Krohn





5/9 Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle, left, shoots the ball as Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Matt Krohn





6/9 Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, right, works around Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Matt Krohn





7/9 Los Angeles Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, right, shoots the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Matt Krohn





8/9 Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, right, works around Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Matt Krohn





9/9 Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots the ball as Los Angeles Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (10) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Matt Krohn





